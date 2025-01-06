TCL's new Mini LED TVs aim for OLED's throne (again)

TCL has long been a proponent of using Mini LED TVs as an alternative to OLED ones, and at CES 2025 the company is introducing what it claims is the best version of the idea yet in the TCL QM6K TV. The new QD-Mini LED TV is the first of several new options in TCL's new "Precise Dimming Series," and it includes several breakthrough improvements to the display technology.

The QM6K is the first of TCL's TVs to use the company's Halo Control Technology Suite, which is the catch-all name for the various tweaks it's made to the dimming and picture quality of its Mini LEDs. That includes things like a new "Super High Energy LED chip" that TCL claims increases brightness output and light efficiency, a new "Condensed Micro Lens" that allows for even more precise control over the light that comes from a TV's LEDs and updated "Quantum Dot Technology" that helps display up to 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

TCL

TCL introduced the term "OD Zero" to describe 0nm optical distance between the backlights and the LCD panel of the Mini LED TVs it introduced in 2021, but the company has apparently found a way to top itself with its Halo Control Technology Suite screens. These new TVs have "Micro OD," which TCL says "virtually eliminates any halo effect" or blooming on the screen.

The QM6K will be available in a variety of bezel-less sizes, from 50 inches all the way to an extra large 98 inches, and will support a 144Hz refresh rate and "up to LD500 Precise Dimming." Features like Dolby Vision (and HDR10+ and HDR10), Dolby Atmos and AMD FreeSync certification are on board, and the TV runs Google TV so you should be covered as far as streaming apps are concerned, too.

TCL didn't provide a release date for the QM6K, but did say it's the first of several 2025 TVs it will release with the Halo Control Technology Suite. When it does come out, you'll be able to purchase a 50" model for $750, 55" for $800, 65" for $1,000, 75" for $1,300, 85" for $2,000 and 98" for $3,500.