Anker's EverFrost coolers can chill (or freeze!) food using only solar power

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Anker has a major presence at CES 2025, as the company has revealed a whole bunch of wild and wacky products. One such item is a newly-announced solar electric cooler, which is basically like a portable refrigerator/freezer combo.

The Anker Solix EverFrost cooler is available in three sizes, from 23L to 58L, and uses air-cooled refrigeration technology for "faster and precise cooling." To that end, Anker promises that these units cool more than 20 percent faster than rival products and allow for accurate temperature regulation from -4 degrees to 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

That's right. The temperature range is vast enough to refrigerate and freeze items. The largest model even has two independent compartments to do both at once. That's pretty handy. There could be one side for beverages and another side for those all-important ice cubes.

There are plenty of high-tech bells and whistles here. As stated before, this is a solar electric cooler. That means the detachable batteries can charge via an integrated 100W solar panel or by plugging into a standard power outlet. The batteries can also double as power banks for charging up smartphones and the like.

Anker

As for usage limits, Anker says these coolers can run for 52 hours with a single battery and up to 104 hours with two batteries. As you can see above, there's room enough for a pair of batteries. There's also a proprietary app that lets people keep track of battery life and internal temperature.

The EverFrost coolers include large six-inch wheels that can "overcome obstacles on rough terrain" and an IPX3 waterproof rating. However, portable solar-powered refrigeration doesn't come cheap. Pricing starts at $700 for the smallest model and goes up to $1,000. The coolers will be available for purchase on February 21.