Anova will charge customers to use its sous vide app, because everything must be a subscription

Anova will soon start charging customers a monthly or yearly fee to use the “smart” features of its well-regarded sous vide cooking appliances . The subscription costs kick in on August 21 and apply to the proprietary app, which controls wireless functionality. In other words, you won’t be able to remotely control the device without paying the piper.

The subscription price isn’t exactly exorbitant, at $2 per month or $10 per year, but it’s the principle of the thing. In the old days, we’d buy an object and then use that object. End of story. Now everything’s a dang subscription. Yes. I wrote those previous sentences in a cartoonish old man's voice, but the point stands.

Anova says that the subscription fee will only apply to new users. If you already own an Anova cooker and use the app, the company will grandfather you in for free. However, it’s now mandatory to create an account. Before this change, it was optional. If you use an Anova cooker in guest mode, get that account made pronto.

An update for our app users —> https://t.co/vg6NOEDubE — Anova (@AnovaCulinary) August 14, 2024

These cookers can be used without the app, but that turns them into bare-bones sous vide machines (not that there’s anything wrong with that.) The app allows for remote adjustments, access to status updates, the perusal of recipes and more.

“Our community has literally cooked 100s of millions of times with our app. Unfortunately, each connected cook costs us money,” company CEO Stephen Svajian wrote in a blog post. Svajian didn't go into detail as to how using simple Bluetooth features costs the company money, but whatever.

The bad news doesn’t stop there. Anova is stripping its first-gen products of all smart features. This applies to the Bluetooth and Bluetooth + Wi-Fi models of the original Anova Precision Cooker. Not even a subscription will save these devices, though the change doesn’t go into effect until 2025.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.