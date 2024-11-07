Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best cooking gifts for 2024
Add to a home chef's repertoire of kitchen tools with these great gifts.
There are few things more rewarding than making good food for your friends and family. But after a while, it’s easy to get bored with the same tried and true recipes. And what better way to inject some fun into your favorite home chef’s routine than with a brand-new kitchen gadget? That said, you can’t just pick up any old thing. You have to get the right tool for their interests and skills. So to help you find the right gift for the cook in your life, we’ve put together a list of our favorite kitchen gadgets across a wide range of prices and categories.
A good half-sheet pan is a must-have and Made-in’s is exactly the kind of simple, no-frills bakeware that should be a staple in every kitchen. It’s available in both standard aluminum or non-stick versions and is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It stacks nicely when not in use and it’s so good that after I bought my wife a set, my mother-in-law went and bought three for herself. Who says utility isn’t trendy? — Sam Rutherford, Senior Reporter
Most people don’t eat ice cream every day and it’s something you make at home even less, which can make it hard for people to justify spending the money on an appliance for crafting frozen treats. But that’s exactly what makes the Ninja Creami such a great gift. It’s a fun and versatile tool that someone might want but not enough to justify buying one for themselves.
But once acquired, the Creami unlocks a huge range of sweet creations: from your standard ice creams to milkshakes, sorbets and more. And while you might think this would subject someone to a ton of extra calories, there’s also a huge community devoted to figuring out how to make the best protein-packed confections to fuel their workouts. But the best part is that the Creami can make some of the smoothest and richest treats you can create without having an expensive restaurant-grade appliance. And after using it once, anyone who owns one may never buy ice cream at the grocery store again. — S.R.
While a high-powered blender is arguably best for making soups and sauces, they’re expensive and bulky. An immersion blender can be a good alternative and we like the new KitchenAid Go Cordless hand blender in this space. We like KitchenAid gear in general, and this immersion blender is a great marriage of power and convenience. Its signature feature is its removable, rechargeable battery that can also be used with other tools in the KitchenAid Go line — buy one battery, use it with many appliances. As the name suggests, that also makes it cordless, which is super convenient. In our testing, we found it to have enough power to easily turn a bunch of roasted butternut squash, stock and other veggies into a smooth, creamy soup, and its variable speeds make it easy to control. — Valentina Palladino, Deputy Editor
I got this knife as a gift and it quickly became my favorite, so now I can’t think of a better present for a serious home cook. Out of the box, it was razor sharp, while its inverted teardrop handle fits comfortably in the hand. It’s also perfectly balanced which makes it easy to wield. And while its 66 Damascus layers are certainly pretty, the blade also features little dimples that help prevent food from sticking while cutting. If anyone you know has been looking for a new kitchen MVP, Kan’s 8-inch chef knife is a top pick. — S.R.
There’s no shortage of instant-read thermometers out there, but ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop has been a staple in my kitchen for a long time. Yes, it’s cute, but that’s only one reason to buy it over others. The latest generation, the ThermoPop 2, is quite accurate and provides temperature readings in just a couple of seconds, plus it's splash resistant and pretty easy to clean. It also has a screen that you can rotate to show you the temperature in different orientations, making it easy to use in all kinds of positions. Plus, you can’t beat its $35 price tag, which is a steal for an accurate thermometer like this that also has an attractive, pocketable design. — V.P.
Air fryers might seem like just a fad. After all, they’re just compact convection ovens, right? That’s true, but that doesn’t mean they don’t work. In our experience, pod-shaped air fryers are able to produce crispier foods than their convection oven counterparts and they’re much easier to clean too. If you have someone in your life who loves the idea of “frying” foods without the oily mess, an air fryer could potentially be a fantastic gift.
Our favorite air fryer is the 6-quart Instant Vortex Plus with ClearCook and OdorErase. It has a display window so your giftee can check how the food looks. It also uses odor-eliminating filters that help reduce cooking smells – a feature that many air fryers lack. The six-quart size in particular is what we recommend; it’s large enough to fit four large chicken thighs or a whole pound of wings. The basket internals are nonstick so it’s easy to clean, plus the inner rack is dishwasher safe. — Nicole Lee, Former Commerce Writer
A good grater is a must-have in the kitchen, and just like Band-Aid is to adhesive bandages and Kleenex is to tissues, Microplane has become synonymous when it comes to zesting and grating. The classic model comes with a no-slip plastic handle and an included protective cover and it can handle anything from parmesan cheese to garlic to nutmeg. And priced at $16, it’s an ideal kitchen gadget gift even if you don’t have a ton to spend. — S.R.
If you're looking for a good gift for the baker in your life, a classic Silpat is a key piece of kitchen equipment they should have. The non-stick sheet makes pumping out dozens of cookies, scones or biscuits a cinch. There are even versions with outlines for macarons, so you can make sure your confections are a consistent size. I’ve had the same Silpat for almost 10 years and it’s still as slick as ever. This is one kitchen tool that can stand the test of time. — S.R.
Everyone has their preference when it comes to cutting tools, but I think everyone could use a ceramic knife in their arsenal. Starting at under $50, they’re relatively affordable. But more importantly, they are much sharper,hold an edge up to 10 times longer and are lighter than traditional steel blades. That makes them less tiring to use, and you don’t ever have to worry about them rusting either. Just remember, ceramic is more brittle than metal, so tell your giftee to stick to slicing fruits, veggies and boneless meats – leave hacking through bones to other knives. — S.R.
If you have someone on your list who regularly makes protein shakes after a workout or likes to experiment making their own nut butters, Ninja’s Smoothie Bowl Maker is a must for them. Ninja makes a bunch of blenders — both higher- and lower-powered than this — but this one strikes a great balance of performance, ease of use and smart design. The base is pretty compact and doesn’t take up too much space on a countertop, and can be easily moved. Its four built-in programs make it dead simple to use: to make a breakfast smoothie, just add your ingredients to the container, twist on the blade lid, lock it into place and press “smoothie.” The machine handles it from there and will stop automatically once the program has finished completely. This pack comes with sip lids, too, so they can take their creation with them on the go, and it comes with a separate container with a built-in temper, which will make it easier to get ultra-smooth nut butters, smoothie bowls and other spreads. — V.P.
After being disappointed with a bunch of non-stick pans from big names like All-Clad to smaller brands plastered across social media, I went on a quest to find something I could trust. And after trying out Misen’s options, I found a winner. Not only are Misen’s pans significantly cheaper than premium legacy brands, but I’ve also found they maintain their non-stick coating (which is also PFOA-free) much better over time. So if you know someone who would appreciate a good, affordable no-nonsense pan for cooking eggs, crepes or anything else that can get a little gummy, look no further. — S.R.
Nothing is better for a celebration than a sparkling beverage. Whether champagne, cava, prosecco or a spirit-free alternative is your drink of choice, the party gets a lot less bubbly the minute the cork gets popped. Enter a specialized champagne stopper: the KLOVEO Champagne Stopper is probably my favorite item I've bought for myself this year. It's kept the contents of open bottles nice and fizzy for several days, perfect for times when the wine is a cooking ingredient or simply topping off some fruit juice at brunch. Pair it with a bottle of something sparkling and you've got a great gift for any food fan. — Anna Washenko, Contributing Reporter
Ever since my friend bought me a set of Anyday bowls for my birthday two years ago, I’ve cooked so much more in the microwave than on the stove that my gas supplier has called to see if my meter is broken. (I had to tell them I was actually not cooking on the stove at all and the meter was accurately reading nothing.) I’ve written about the Anyday Bowls before, but it’s worth reminding you that despite the metal in their lids, these things are 100 percent microwave-safe.
Their design allows you to basically steam or bake things, and now that I’ve owned them for two years, I have found even more reasons to like them. Between these bowls, which I steam eggs and vegetables in, and my air fryer, the number of times I use my gas stove has plummeted to nearly nothing. I also really appreciate how well the Anyday Bowls stack and seal, making them great leftover containers. They make great gifts for people who are lazy to cook from scratch, or want to steam their cuisine but don’t want to get a dedicated device. — Cherlynn Low, Deputy Editor
Anyone who has watched even a handful of cooking shows or videos has probably seen this cutting board in the background. And the reason is that they’re just great products that deliver everything you need and nothing more. Boos blocks are available in a huge range of shapes, sizes and woods, from small circular boards to huge maple slabs with juice grooves. That said, if you’re planning on gifting a cutting board this nice, don’t forget to include proper care instructions, which at the very minimum include oiling it once a month. — S.R.
If you know someone dealing with a less-than-palatial kitchen, I highly recommend a gift from Yamazaki Home. The space-saving designs are fashioned in (mostly) white steel and wood, with a heavy reliance on hooks, magnets and stacking to maximize storage and organization. I’m currently living in an apartment with a super small kitchen and this magnetic storage caddy is perfect for those ten or so spices one is always reaching for. I also like that I get more room in the cupboard where those ten jars would otherwise live.
The magnets stick firmly to the side of a fridge or any other ferrous metal surface and food splashes clean up easily. If both sides of my fridge were exposed, I’d also get the kitchen organizer. It has room for paper towels, aluminum foil, kitchen towels and hooks for utensils. — Amy Skorheim, Reporter
Everyone needs a good pair of scissors, and it doesn’t hurt if they look good too. The Good Shears sport soft silicone handles and sharp micro-serrated blades that should make quick work of anything short of beef bones. And unlike a lot of cheaper competitors, the Good Shears are dishwasher safe and can be taken apart for sharpening or cleaning. — S.R.
I’ve had a rice cooker for a good six or seven years, ever since a roommate had one and I became obsessed. A few months ago, I upgraded my old one (caution: don’t be like me and, while rushing, run it without water in it) to this model from YumAsia and I love it. I bought it while living with roommates who quickly became frequent users after only cooking rice in a pot their whole lives. I recently moved in with my partner and, though he didn’t make rice often in his old place, now always wants to thanks to the ease of this rice cooker. It sits sleekly on our countertop, has multiple settings depending on the type of rice and can easily make enough for a few people to eat. — Sarah Fielding, Contributing Reporter
A good kitchen scale is an essential kitchen gadget, especially in times when loose volumetric measurements just don’t cut it (like baking). Not only does OXO’s Precision Scale support both metric and imperial measurements, it also features accurate 0.1-gram measurements that go up to six pounds. There’s also an easy-to-read digital display with a built-in timer, and its minimalist design will look good in practically anyone’s kitchen. — S.R.
It can be hard to justify an expensive kitchen gadget that only does a single thing while taking up a bunch of counter space. But if you know someone who strives to live healthy and loves a vitamin-rich drink every day, a good juicer could change their life. Thanks to its dual speed settings, Breville’s Juice Fountain can capably handle both soft ingredients like berries and hardier fare like ginger and carrots. It can also separate out pulp so you get super smooth and luscious juices and, despite having a number of components, cleaning it isn’t as much of a chore as you might think. So while it’s not a multitasker, the Juice Fountain does one thing really well, and there’s something admirable about that. — S.R.
If all someone needs is a gadget for making seltzer, get them a Sodastream Terra and call it a day. But for those who want to add bubbles to almost anything, Breville’s InFizz Fusion is a more sophisticated option. Not only does it feature a more elevated stainless steel design, it’s super easy to use. Just stick your standard one-pound CO2 tank in the back (one comes included), fill the bundled bottle with cold water, attach the Fusion Cap, hook everything up to the machine itself, and then press the handle to add bubbles. You can add CO2 to regular OJ to make the best-tasting homemade Orangina you’ve ever had. Or you can create your own sparkling wine out of a cheap bottle of plonk. And on a hot day, there are few things more refreshing than bubbly lemonade. So for those who want to give the gift of effervescence, the InFizz Fusion is a step above almost every other seltzer machine on the market. — S.R.
