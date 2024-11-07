The best cooking gifts for 2024

Most people don’t eat ice cream every day and it’s something you make at home even less, which can make it hard for people to justify spending the money on an appliance for crafting frozen treats. But that’s exactly what makes the Ninja Creami such a great gift. It’s a fun and versatile tool that someone might want but not enough to justify buying one for themselves.

But once acquired, the Creami unlocks a huge range of sweet creations: from your standard ice creams to milkshakes, sorbets and more. And while you might think this would subject someone to a ton of extra calories, there’s also a huge community devoted to figuring out how to make the best protein-packed confections to fuel their workouts. But the best part is that the Creami can make some of the smoothest and richest treats you can create without having an expensive restaurant-grade appliance. And after using it once, anyone who owns one may never buy ice cream at the grocery store again. — S.R.

