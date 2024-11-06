The best gifts for coffee lovers in 2024

The AeroPress Go has been one of my favorite pieces of travel gear for as long as it’s been around. My only issue with it is that the included plastic cup doesn’t have a lid for the times I need to leave my hotel room before I’m done with my morning ritual. AeroPress now has a new version, called the Go Plus, that fixes that problem with a new insulated stainless steel tumbler.

With this setup, everything still packs into the cup and it remains your brew vessel, but the company now includes a magnetic splash-resistant lid when you need to take it to go. Filters are stored in a compartment on the bottom of the tumbler rather than their own small case, which makes them easier to keep up with. And, of course, you’ll still get a compact AeroPress along with a coffee scoop and stirrer to complete the all-in-one package. — B.S.