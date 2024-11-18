Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best gifts to buy tea lovers in 2024
Help them step up their brew game with these handy tools.
Forget coffee — for billions of people around the world, a freshly steeped cup of tea is the best part of waking up. Take that Folgers. But with so many varieties and methods of preparation out there, it can be difficult to find the right gift for the tea lover in your life. So to help you out, we’ve put together a list of our favorite products, from kettles to samplers, with a wide range of prices so you can pick out the perfect tea-themed present.
If you know someone who always brings their “famous” iced tea to parties or picnics check out Hario’s Cold Brew bottle. It holds up to 750ml of liquid and comes with a removable strainer to keep tea leaves from spilling out. There’s even a grippy silicone top for easy handling and a removable stopper that acts like a cork. And if you’re worried it’s a little pedestrian looking to make a lasting impact, Hario makes a champagne bottle version too. — Sam Rutherford, Senior Reporter
When it comes to boiling water in style, Fellow’s Stagg EKG Kettle can’t be beat. It’s available with a huge range of finishes and accents including walnut, cherry and maple woods. There’s an LCD panel built into the base for choosing a specific temperature (down to the degree) while the hold feature keeps water hot for up to an hour. The gooseneck spout is also great for friends or family that like making mudwater (aka coffee) with a V60 or similar brewer. And if that’s not enough, just this fall, Fellow introduced a new pro model that supports customizable brew settings, WiFi connectivity and more. — S.R.
If you want to give someone a wider variety of tea — and to skip loose leaf options in favor of bags — then the Pukka Tea Gift Box is a great option. For $26, your recipient gets a cute box filled with nine different types of tea. Each flavor comes with five bags so they can try each a few times or share them with loved ones. Pukka offers a big mix of flavors like peppermint and licorice or lemon, ginger and manuka honey. I’ve never bought this particular set, but I’ve tried a range of Pukka’s flavors and I’m always impressed with the teas. It will also last a while so they can enjoy your gift long after the holidays have come and gone. — Sarah Fielding, Contributing Reporter
One of the easiest ways to brew better tea is by moving away from single-serving bags and switching to loose-leaf teas. That’s because typically tea bags feature lower quality leaves that often sit on shelves for months (or years) with the whole process favoring convenience over flavor. On top of that, the cloth or (more often) paper used to make tea bags can also impart unwanted flavors.
If you know someone looking to get into loose-leaf teas, they’re going to need an infuser, and OXO’s is one of the best. Its stainless steel basket won’t mess with the taste and its included lid traps heat in when steeping while also doubling as a saucer to prevent dripping once the tea is ready to drink. The basket is also a perfect size so it fits in practically any mug (and even many iced tea pitchers), and at just $15, it’s cheap enough to buy two or more so there will always be a clean one ready to go. — S.R.
While Subminimal’s Nanofoamer is marketed as a device for making the perfect frothy milk for lattes and cappuccinos, I’ve found it also doubles as an incredibly powerful whisk. It’s much faster and more convenient than a traditional bamboo one, making it the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys a daily cup of matcha. It’s available in two models: one that uses AA batteries and a rechargeable version, the latter of which features a USB-C port (which as a gadget nerd is something I really appreciate). It also features two speed settings and a handful of swappable mesh screens so you can whip milk into a range of consistencies. And because it’s good for both coffee and tea, it’s a great multitasker for blended households. — S.R.
Tea sets are an amazing present to get someone you like but don’t know well enough to have all their favorite things down. Take Kusmi Tea, which has been running for over 150 years and is based in Paris, France. I’m a big tea lover and the few times I’ve tried Kusmi Tea have been memorable. I love that this set provides five herbal teas so there’s a variety to brew, and in this case, your recipient will get options that have hibiscus, rooibos, apple, fennel and peach flavors. Plus, the loose leaf set comes with a tea infuser for easy use in their favorite mug. — S.F.
For those on your list that prefer function over form, you really ought to consider Breville’s IQ Electric Kettle. In addition to having nearly double the capacity (57 ounces vs 30 ounces) of the Stagg, it has dedicated temperature settings for a lot of major types of tea (green, white, oolong and black). It’s also a bit more powerful with an output of up to 1,500 watts, so there’s less waiting around for the water to heat up. — S.R.
My wife is a chai fanatic and out of all the mixes she’s tried recently, Kolkata’s Chai Variety Pack is her favorite. One thing she really appreciates is that unlike other chai blends, there’s zero added sugar, which gives you more control over how sweet (or not) your final concoction will be. Also, Kolkata includes a decaf mix, so you still have the option to drink chai at night without ruining your sleep. And because all three varieties are 100 percent organic Assam leaves sourced from certified fair trade and ethical tea partnerships, you can be sure the farmers who produce these leaves are getting properly rewarded. — S.R.
After the handle on my previous pitcher developed a crack, I went on a search for a simple but durable container that could support my iced tea addiction and after a year and a half, this thing has not disappointed. Its heat-resistant borosilicate glass means you can pour boiling water directly into the pitcher without worrying about it shattering and its huge 68-ounce capacity holds enough to keep an entire family hydrated. Meanwhile, the stainless steel lid prevents leaves or stuff like fruit pulp from escaping. And at $20, this pitcher is just great value. — S.R.
While Fellow’s Atmos Canister was originally intended to store coffee, it’s equally great at keeping tea tasting fresh and flavorful, even after long periods. That’s because simply twisting its lid removes oxygen from the canister, slowing down potential oxidation which can cause tea to taste dull and lifeless. It’s available in three sizes (0.4, 0.7 and 1.2 liters) and in a range of materials, though you’ll probably want to stay away from the glass version, as light is another source of potential oxidation. (Leave the clear one for cookies or something.) And while it’s a bit on the pricey side, in my opinion there’s no better way of keeping even the fanciest leaves tasting great over time. — S.R.
For someone just getting started on their tea adventure, Rishi’s Premium Sachet Sampler is an excellent place to begin. They’ll be able to try high-quality mainstays like English Breakfast and Jade Cloud alongside fun blends like yuzu peach green tea and Valerian Dream. In total, there are 12 different varieties with doubles of a couple classics (Earl Grey and peppermint). That’s two weeks of new flavors all in one convenient package. — S.R.
Getting into matcha can be intimidating for even long-time tea drinkers. Not only can matcha be expensive but, since it’s very finely ground green tea instead leaves steeped in water, it has a very different flavor profile and texture. So instead of buying someone a single type of matcha, give this matcha flight kit a try. It includes four different blends which range from bright grassy varieties to deeper savory mixes. There’s also a handcrafted bamboo scoop, a sieve, tea towel and most importantly, a motorized whisk for properly whipping up the perfect cup. — S.R.
Tea is a year-round drink and for anyone who wants to bring their brew on the road (both hot or cold), Firebelly’s Tea Travel mug has them covered. It comes with an inner chamber that can be filled with ice, allowing you to chill your brew in an instant. Alternatively for hot tea, you can simply drop your leaves on the bottom, fill it with hot water and then insert the chamber when you want to stop the infusion. The mug is powder-coated to better withstand nicks and scratches, while the double-walled design keeps your drink at the proper temperature for hours. There’s also a flow control lid that helps prevent spilling while still letting drinkers enjoy the smell of their tea. — S.R.
For those times when you or a loved one wants the relaxing aroma of tea but might not have room for another cup, consider Tea House’s line of scented candles. There are eight different varieties to choose from including creamy London Fog to spicer options like Chai Latte. Each soy-based candle is hand-poured and available in eight or 14-ounce sizes. This is the perfect way to add some extra ambiance to those holiday gatherings and maybe even convert some coffee drinkers. — S.R.
I stumbled upon Tenmokus line of teaware and was shocked by their beautiful craftsmanship. There are tea cups and teapots with classic patterns to those with more far-out designs like this iridescent peacock. And despite every item being handcrafted pieces that take more than three days to make, they aren’t as expensive as you might imagine based on their appearance, with some cups going for as little as $35. So if you or someone you know needs some formal teaware with extra pizzazz, give these a look. If that’s not enough, Tenomokus even has some cups for filthy coffee drinkers too. — S.R.
For anyone who loves tea so much they want to smell like it all the time, L’Occitane’s Green Tea eau de toilette is a soothing way to add a herbaceous floral note to your style. Unlike some more expensive options such as Le Labo’s THÉ MATCHA 26 which costs double the price, L’Occitane’s scent is reasonably priced (at least when it comes to perfumes) at $82 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Alternatively, if you want to go even lower, check out The Body Shop’s Fuji Green Tea Cologne for $36, which was the first tea-scented fragrance I tried and has become a staple of my wardrobe ever since. — S.R.
