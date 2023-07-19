The best grills and grill accessories in 2025

Weber is constantly refining its gas grill lineup, adding new features and finishing touches to make your backyard cooking sessions easier. With the SX-335, you'll get PureBlu high-heat burners, a sear zone, side table, fuel gauge, expandable top cooking grate and a storage locker. If this model doesn't suit your needs, there are other options that come in three- and four-burner configurations with porcelain enamel or stainless steel finishes. Plus, there are both propane and natural gas models, and some come with a side burner if you need it.

Of course, the main attraction here is the Weber Connect integration. Just like it does on the company's pellet grills and the Smart Grilling Hub, the technology can guide you through every step of the grilling process. A mix of written instructions and videos inside the Weber Connect app offer assistance to grillers of all skill levels, right down to when to flip your steak. What's more, the system offers real-time food temperatures and estimated readiness countdowns right on your phone so you can better time side dishes like veggie skewers (and keep the hangry crowd at bay). On its gas smart grills, Weber Connect can also keep tabs on fuel level, so you'll know when it's time to swap tanks. Plus, there's a display on the grill so you're always in the loop.

Weber has also introduced a host of grill tool sets and accessories that expand the capabilities of its gas grills. The company makes grilling gloves, searing grates, a grilling basket, rotisserie items and a pizza stone, as well as grill cleaning tools, like a scraper and brush. There's also a griddle insert that allows you to make everything from breakfast to smash burgers. And if you want to transform the entire grilling area, Weber has a full-size griddle accessory that will do just that.