The best immersion blender for 2025

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Immersion blenders (or hand blenders) might not be absolutely essential in every good kitchen arsenal. But they can unlock faster and easier ways of making soups, smoothies, sauces and more. Plus, they're smaller than their countertop brethren, which often makes them a better choice for RVs, boats or apartments where space is a premium. Finally, because cleaning them is usually as simple as running them in a bowl of hot soapy water, there's less hassle, too. To help you figure out which immersion blender is right for you, we've put together a list of our favorite models across a variety of needs and use cases.

Best immersion blenders for 2025

Breville Best wired immersion blender Breville Control Grip Immersion Blender Starting at $130, Breville's Control Grip not only has one of the most powerful motors (280-watts) available on a corded immersion blender in this price range, it also comes with a wealth of handy accessories. In addition to the main 8-inch shaft/immersion blade, the kit features a 25-ounce chopping bowl for cutting and mincing and a 42-ounce blending jug for making soups and smoothies. There's also a whisk attachment, which means that between all of its accessories, the Control Grip can take the place of three different common kitchen gadgets: a food processor, traditional blender and hand mixer. I also appreciate the two-button attachment system, a safety feature that ensures accessories are properly locked in before use. Breville even includes a removable blade guard to help prevent the stainless steel blender from scratching your other appliances in storage. And with support for 15 different high speed settings, it has a lot of versatility and can handle all sorts of dishes. Alternatively, if you're looking for an all-purpose immersion blender with even more attachments for making drinks and pureeing soup, you may want to consider KitchenAid's 5-Speed Hand Blender, which comes with two extra bell blades to help crush ice, whisk egg whites and more. See at Amazon

KitchenAid Best cordless immersion blender KitchenAid Go Cordless Hand Blender After testing out KitchenAid's old Variable Speed Hand blender, I quickly fell in love with cordless immersion blenders due to their flexibility and ease of use. Not having to worry about wires when making soups, sauces or smoothies is a real benefit. But in the time since, the previous model has been replaced by the KitchenAid Go Cordless Hand Blender, which offers a number of improvements. It features a removable battery that lasts for up to 30 minutes of continuous use, which is more than anyone who doesn't work at a proper restaurant probably needs. But what's even better is that the blender's power pack is compatible with all of KitchenAid's other Go series gadgets. That's a really nice nod towards interchangeability. As a gadget nerd, I also love that the company switched over to USB-C charging instead of the barrel plug used on the previous model. That means no need for any proprietary power adapters. And of course, you still get intuitive variable speed blending and a durable stainless steel blade. Finally, I appreciate that the Go Cordless Hand Blender is available in several different kits. For anyone who might already have other Go series gadgets and doesn't want another battery, you can buy the blender by itself for just $100. Alternatively, if you want a basic setup, there's another package with the device and a power pack for $130. And for people who don't have a huge arsenal of other kitchen appliances, there's a $150 bundle that tacks on several attachments including a whisk, food chopper, pitcher and others. See at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Best budget immersion blender Hamilton Beach Immersion Hand Blender For those who want something that's versatile and a great value, Hamilton Beach's Two-Speed Hand Blender is a top pick. While it isn't cordless, in addition to the main blending arm you also get a whisk attachment and a chopping bowl – all for just $35. On top of that, its 225-watt motor is rather powerful for its price, though you don't get as many speed settings as you would on more premium rivals. With this thing having been on the market for more than 15 years, this blender has long been a top choice among budget-conscious cooks. See at Amazon

Vitamix Best countertop blender alternative Vitamix Immersion Blender $144.95 Vitamix is virtually synonymous with blenders, so it's probably not surprising that its take on an immersion model is quite nice. That said, there are a couple of features that set it apart from its rivals. The first is a 625-watt motor that is more powerful than pretty much anything else out there (aside from super pricey, pro-grade blenders). This makes it great for people who want to make drinks that require crushed ice but who may not have a full-size blender stashed in their pantry. Its bell guard also has a unique shape designed to reduce suction and better pull ingredients towards the blade, while rubber tips help prevent scratching your blending vessel (bowls, pots, etc.). And despite being super powerful, the head of the blender is still small enough to fit inside a one-quart wide-mouth mason jar, which is great for quickly mixing up a sauce or salad dressing without dirtying up a bunch of extra dishes. See at Amazon

Which immersion blender is right for you?

Before you even think about buying a new kitchen appliance, it's important to figure out how you're going to use it and where it fits in with any gadgets you already own. In an ideal world, everyone would have a dedicated food processor, countertop blender and a stand mixer. But the reality is that many people don't have the room or the budget.

While handheld blenders and traditional, full-size blenders have a lot of overlap, there are strengths and weaknesses to both. For example, if you're looking to make smoothies every day, a countertop blender might be a better choice. The bigger pitchers make it easier to blend drinks for multiple people at once, while larger motors will make short work of ice and frozen fruit. Additionally, more expensive options like those from Vitamix, All-Clad, Ninja or Robocoupe can even cook soup during the blending process using the heat generated from the blender's motor, which isn't something you can do with an immersion model. I'd even go so far as to say that if you have the space for it and don't already own one, a regular blender is probably the best option for most people.

That said, immersion blenders are often less expensive and, thanks to a wide variety of accessories offered by some manufacturers, they can be great multitaskers. A whisk attachment allows you to make whipped cream or meringues quickly without needing an electric hand mixer, or risk getting tendonitis in your elbow doing it manually. Some immersion blenders also come with food processing bowls, so you can easily throw together things like small batches of hummus, salad dressings or homemade pesto in minutes. And because immersion blenders are smaller and less bulky than traditional models, they're a great choice for apartment dwellers or anyone with limited storage or counter space. That means if you're simply trying to expand your culinary repertoire without blowing up your budget, an immersion blender can be a great way to try something new without committing too hard.

Corded or cordless?

Similar to figuring out if you should get a blender or not, trying to decide between a corded or cordless model depends a lot on the other gadgets you already own. Corded versions typically have more powerful motors, which makes them great for people who don't have a countertop blender or food processor. But if you do own one of both of those, cordless is the way to go. Not only do you get the convenience of not worrying about wires, but the ease of use makes it fast and easy to whip out your immersion blender to add some extra texture to a sauce, or puree a large pot of soup without having to do it in batches.

A quick word about safety

No one should be ashamed of being nervous around a device that is essentially a motorized blending wand with a spinning blade at the end. But with proper care and use, an immersion blender doesn't have to be much more dangerous than a chef's knife. The most important safety tip is to make sure you always keep the sharp blades pointed down and away from you or anyone else nearby. That includes your hands, along with any utensils (like a spoon), that might be in or around your mixing bowl.

Thankfully, all consumer immersion blenders are designed to prevent their blade from directly hitting the vessel holding your food (be it a mixing bowl or a pot). However, to be extra safe, you should avoid blending things in glass containers or nonstick cookware, as glass can chip or shatter while the metal blades and shroud of an immersion blender can damage teflon and ceramic.

You'll also want to make sure you keep water away from the plug or outlet of corded immersion blenders. And if you want to remove the blade or clear away any food that might have gotten tangled, first make sure the blender is off, disconnected from its power source (either its battery or wall socket) and in safety mode with a lock button or other feature.

On the bright side, cleaning an immersion is rather simple and straightforward. All you have to do is fill up a bowl or cup with soapy water, submerge the immersion blender, and then run it for 10 to 20 seconds. That's it. If it's still not clean, you can repeat that process again until it is. And if hand washing is too much work, the blending wand on a lot of models (including all of the ones on this list) are dishwasher safe too.