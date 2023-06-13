The best kitchen gadgets for 2026

Best air fryer

The hottest kitchen gadget right now seems to be the air fryer, presumably because the idea of "frying" foods without the oily mess is an easy sell. Really, though, air fryers are just miniature convection ovens. They're typically pod-shaped and often come with a removable basket. There are also toaster ovens with an air-frying function – see our recommendations below – if you prefer to have a multi-purpose appliance on your countertop.

Though both have their own merits, if you think you're going to be air-frying a lot, we actually recommend a dedicated pod-shaped air fryer. These devices tend to result in crispier food, plus they're easier to clean. One of our favorites is the Instant Vortex Plus with ClearCook and OdorErase. As the name suggests, it has a window so you can see what you're cooking, as well as odor-eliminating filters that help reduce cooking smells – not many other air fryers have both. It also doesn't take up as much space as a large toaster oven and it has easy to use controls.