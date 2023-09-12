The best sous vide machine for 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those looking to elevate their cooking, a sous vide machine might be the perfect addition to your toolkit. Previously, these gadgets were almost exclusively used by high-end restaurants. But more recently, prices have come down to where they can be relatively affordable additions to your kitchen.

These devices make preparing perfectly cooked steaks a breeze while taking all the guesswork and hassle out of dishes like pulled pork or brisket. And it's not just for meat either, as a sous vide machine can make easy work out of soft-boiled eggs, homemade yogurt or fish. And while some may say you need a lot of accessories like vacuum sealers or special bags to get the best results, starting with the right appliance will get you 90 percent of the way. So to help you figure out which sous vide machine is right for you, we've assembled a list of our favorite gadgets you can get right now.

Best sous vide machines for 2025

Anova Culinary Best sous vide machine overall Anova is one of the oldest names in the game. I've personally been using one of their older models for almost seven years and it's still going strong. However, on the latest version of the Anova Precision Cooker you get a number of handy upgrades like intuitive digital touch controls, a longer power cord, a stainless steel and water-resistant IPX7 design and even Wi-Fi connectivity. And with a flow rate of eight liters per minute, it can heat water to the desired temperature faster than less expensive competitors. But perhaps the best part is that, thanks to a collaboration with chef J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, the Anova app has one of the largest collections of tried and tested sous vide recipes from any manufacturer. So not only is it easy to use, the Anova Precision Cooker can help you find a ton of tasty dishes to try. Alternatively, if you like Anova's devices but want something a bit more compact, consider the Precision Cooker Nano 3.0. Priced at $149, the Anova Nano is a bit more expensive than the standard model but you still get all the most important functionalities including dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, a two-line touchscreen and onboard controls so you don't need to ever pair your phone to the Nano if you don't want to. See at Amazon

Instant Pot Best budget sous vide machine Instant Pot Accu Slim While Instant might be best known for its eponymous pots (you know, THE pressure cooker that pretty much everyone owns), its first foray into the world of sous vide cooking makes for a great starting point for people on a budget. At $100, the Accu Slim features a large LED screen and simple controls for temperature settings, while its easy-to-use clamp allows you to attach it to your cooking vessel of choice. The device is also water-resistant to protect against accidental dunks and its 800-watt heater isn't far off from those on more expensive alternatives. See at Amazon

Anova Best budget sous vide machine – runner up Anova Precision Cooker Nano $69 While it normally costs $150, the Anova Precision Cooker Nano can now be found for as little as $69. That makes it not only a great value, but also one of the most affordable sous-vide machines on the market. You still get a very sleek design with built-in temperature controls, though if you prefer, it does have a companion app (iOS and Android) so you can look up recipes and adjust settings on your phone via Bluetooth LE. The main difference between Nano and its more expensive siblings is that it has a slightly less powerful heating element (750 watts, instead of 1,110 watts in the Precision Cooker 3.0). But for anyone curious about what it's like to make food using a water bath, the Nano is a super approachable and more compact entry point into the world of sous-vide cooking. See at Anova

Breville Best premium sous vide machine Breville Joule Turbo The Breville Joule Turbo is the updated version of our previous pick in this category and it has practically everything you could want in a home sous vide machine. Released in the fall of 2023, it includes a more powerful 1,100-watt heater along with a new Turbo mode that significantly reduces cooking times for many cuts of meat – all while retaining the same compact design and magnetic foot of its predecessor. Breville has also updated a number of its recipes to support the new machine's capabilities. The main downside is, because there aren't any built-in controls, you'll need to whip out your phone and pull up the Joule Turbo's free companion app anytime you want to use it. See at Amazon

What to look for in a sous vide machine

While they might have a fancy name, the main things we look for in a quality sous vide device are quite straightforward: ease-of-use, reliability and a good design. It should be easy to clean and have clear, no-nonsense controls. It should also have some way of attaching to a tank or pot, whether by magnet or adjustable clamp, so it doesn't become dislodged during use. And most importantly, it should have a strong heating element and motor that can deliver consistent water temperatures to ensure your food hits the correct level of doneness every time without overcooking.