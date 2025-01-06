Current Backyard debuts the Model P smart pizza oven at CES 2025

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Current Backyard made its CES debut last year with an electric smart grill and griddle, but for 2025, the company is going in a slightly different direction. Looking to cater to the pizza oven craze, the company revealed the Model P Smart Pizza Oven in Las Vegas. As you might expect, the unit is all-electric, but it's certified for use indoors and outside. The "smart" portion of the recipe here is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity that provides access to tools in the company's app.

The company says the Model P can hit a maximum temperature of 850 degrees Fahrenheit, the level at which a Neapolitan-style pie can cook in two minutes. For comparison, that's the same max heat output as the pricier Ooni Volt 12. Current Backyard explains that the internal design of its electric oven uses an algorithm alongside top-mounted graphite and under-stone circular calrod elements to ensure uniform heating. The company says this construction also eliminates the need to rotate pizzas during cooking. A cordierite cooking stone assists with the even doneness, especially for crisping up the crust.

What's more, Current Backyard says the Model P will recover quickly between pizzas to keep the cooking process moving along. In fact, the company explains that you can cook three Neapolitan-style pizzas in about 10 minutes. The Model P will alert you when it's okay to launch another pie after you retrieve one from the oven.

The Model P has five cook modes for different styles of pizza and other uses: Neapolitan, New York, thin crust, frozen pizza and a broil function with high and low settings. Those presets can be chosen on the oven or with an app. Also inside the company's app, there's a Pizza Build Calculator that offers customized cook time and temperature based on a selected style and ingredients. This tool takes into account the amounts of sauce, cheese and toppings along with the thickness of the dough. You can also select well done if you're like me and prefer your pies extra crispy.

Current Backyard didn't include an exact arrival date in the Model P announcement, but it did say that the pizza oven will cost $599 when it's available for purchase sometime in Q2. You'll be able to purchase accessory kits and an outdoor cart for the Model P as well, with that latter add-on priced at $399.