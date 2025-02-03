Kamado Joe debuts the Big Joe Konnected Joe, a larger smart charcoal grill

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Middleby Outdoor added smart grilling features to its Kamado Joe ceramic grills in 2023 with the Konnected Joe. Now, the company is introducing a larger model with more cooking space. With the Big Joe Konnected Joe, you get all the features from the Konnected Joe, but with an additional 200 square inches of cooking space. And since this is still a kamado-style grill, you'll get all the benefits of the ceramic construction, including fuel efficiency and heat retention.

The Big Joe Konnected Joe is the continuation of the Big Joe line. The dimensions of this new grill match the Big Joe II, but the smart model is 60 pounds lighter. Like the Big Joe II, you can expect a temperature range of 225-700 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the Big Joe Konnected Joe has a digital controller and fan to maintain your desired heat level. The cooking area is also the same as the other Big Joe models at 450 square inches.

With the Kamado Joe app, the company offers the ability to monitor and control temperatures from anywhere since the grill has Wi-Fi connectivity. That software also shows food probe temperatures, displays progress graphs, sends cooking notifications and hosts a wealth of recipes. There are multiple cook modes, so you can employ Automatic when you want a hands-off session or Classic when you want to maintain the temperature the old fashioned way. There are also dedicated modes for Kamado Joe's various accessories, like the JoeTisserie.

Kamado Joe

The so-called Kontrol Board on the front of the Big Joe Konnected Joe houses a digital display where temperature, graphs, alerts and cook modes are viewable. The grill allows you to use up to three wired food probes simultaneously and there's a dedicated button for the Automatic Fire Start (AFS) feature. That latter tool debuted on the Konnected Joe and returns here. It's a heating element in the bottom of the grill that ignites charcoal without the need for lighter fluid or fire starters. Honestly, it's the best feature on the Konnected Joe and I have no doubt it will come in handy on this model too.

Since this is a Kamado Joe product, you get a lot of the trademark features from this brand of grills. The Kontrol Tower top vent maintains the correct airflow per guidance from the on-board display and app, while the Air Lift hinge raises the lid with ease. Inside, there's a two-tier cooking setup so you can prepare foods are various temperatures at the same time. A slide-out ash drawer makes clean up a breeze and the whole thing sits on a sturdy powder-coated steel cart with four locking wheels. There are also folding shelves on both sides of the grill.

The Big Joe Konnected Joe is available from retailers and the Kamado Joe website for $2,999. That's the same price at the Big Joe III and $1,300 more than the smaller Konnected Joe.