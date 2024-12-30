LG slapped a 27-inch touchscreen on its latest microwave

LG just unveiled its latest microwave ahead of CES 2025. The LG Signature model features a 27-inch FHD display. We can finally watch stuff during the 90 seconds it takes popcorn to pop. Let us never be without screens!

This is a touchscreen display that's being described as "an immersive entertainment experience right in the kitchen." The microwave also connects to Wi-Fi, for streaming content, and has built-in speakers. We don't know what OS it runs on or if it can access every streaming platform out there. Traditional LG smart TVs run webOS, so maybe the same is true here.

The company has also remained mum as to whether this screen is ad-supported or not. Putting a bunch of ads right in the kitchen sure sounds like something a boardroom of execs would salivate over. LG already shows full-screen ads on many of its televisions when they are idle.

The touchscreen does integrate with LG's ThinQ Smart Home Dashboard, which allows control over compatible Matter and Thread devices. It can also pair with the company's induction range oven to display cooking progress metrics, thus "eliminating the need to bend down and check the oven manually." What a scourge, all of that bending down.

LG hasn't revealed pricing or availability for this snazzy new appliance. It's likely we'll learn more when CES 2025 starts in earnest on January 7. We'll be there and will report back as to what it feels like to watch Arcane while standing in front a microwave.

LG

The company is in love with screens right now. It also announced a new refrigerator with an OLED display and a washer/dryer with an LCD. I'm all for increased entertainment options but, uh, what happens when those displays break? It seems like buttons and knobs would be easier to repair or replace than a giant touchscreen.