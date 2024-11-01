Meater's Pro Duo keeps tabs on grill temps with two smart probes and Wi-Fi

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Wireless food probes come in handy on the grill, allowing you to maneuver as needed without a maze of cables to navigate. In the case of Meater's recent products, these devices let you keep tabs on both food and ambient grill temperatures simultaneously. There's no doubting their utility, but often you need more than one to get the job done. Sometimes you need to cook steaks to different temperatures or accurately monitor the breast and thigh of your Thanksgiving turkey, for example. Meater already offers a four-probe option with the Pro XL, but it's $349.95, and might be overkill for some backyard cooks.

Today, the Traeger-owned company debuted the Meater Pro Duo, a dual-probe model that swaps Bluetooth for Wi-Fi to extend wireless range. The charger connects to your home network and then to Meater Cloud, which will allow you to monitor food and grill temps from anywhere on your phone. This dock also features its own battery (charges using USB-C), so you don't have to worry about swapping out batteries. As before, Meater says fully charged probes can last for up to 24 hours, which is more than enough for even the longest brisket cooks. If you do find yourself in a pinch, a five-minute charge will give you two hours of use.

Meater has once again opted for stainless steel probes, and both have six temperature sensors (five internal, one ambient). These components allow the probes to withstand searing temperatures up to 1000 degrees Fahrenheit. The company says the internal sensors work up to 221 degrees Fahrenheit and are accurate to half a degree. Similar to previous Meater models, the probes are waterproof, which means you can use them for deep frying and sous vide. But, more importantly, it also means they're dishwasher safe.

The Pro Duo probes send cooking data to Meater's app, which allows you to monitor progress on your phone. The software offers a number of cooking profiles based on the food you're preparing and a guided cooking system can walk you through every step of the process. There's also an estimator algorithm at work here, providing a calculation as to when your food will be ready (including rest time).

The Meater Pro Duo is available now for pre-order for $199.95 from the company's website. Shipments begin November 15.