Meater's Pro XL uses four of its updated wireless probes to monitor your grill with WiFi

Wireless food probes are some of the best grill tools you can buy. The devices allow you to keep tabs on temperatures without having to maneuver around cables when you need to flip meats or move things around. Meater is one of the popular choices when it comes to wireless probes, and the company's Meater 2 Plus introduced better accuracy and longer range in a more durable probe construction that fully waterproof. Now the company returns with the four-probe Pro XL that uses those updated components in a WiFi-enabled cooking hub.

Meater has gone the four-probe route before with its Meater Block. The Pro XL is the same idea with the improved probes from the Meater 2 Plus. The probes' waterproof construction means they're suitable for sous vide and deep frying, and when you're done you can toss them in the dishwasher. What's more, these probes can also withstand temperatures up to 1000 degrees Fahrenheit. Inside, five sensors monitor the internal temperatures of foods while an ambient temp sensor on the end helps keep tabs on your grill or smoker. Using the data from all of those components, the Meater app can provide estimated completion times once you select your food and cooking method.

Like the Meater Block, the Pro XL can work as a standalone grill monitor on its own. It can also send readings to your phone over Bluetooth so you can stay informed from your favorite chair. Lastly, the WiFi connectivity syncs with Meater Cloud so you can watch the progress on your phone from anywhere. That's handy if you run out of wood pellets during a brisket cook and need to make a supply run, for example. The appeal of four probes is the ability to monitor four things at once. Let's say you have friends over and everyone likes their steaks cooked to a different doneness. Two probes are also helpful for things like smoked brisket, with one in the point and one in the flat, and currently Meater doesn't offer a double-probe option.

Unlike the Meater 2 Plus, the Pro XL is rechargeable via USB-C instead of running on batteries. The company says fully-charged probes will last for over 24 hours, which is more than enough to get you through a long smoke session. In terms of accuracy, Meater promises your readings will be within half a degree and the system shows temps to the tenth of a degree on the Pro XL display on inside the app.

The Meater Pro XL is available for pre-order now for $349.95. That's $50 more than the Meater Block was at full price (currently $239.95). The Pro XL is scheduled to ship on September 12.