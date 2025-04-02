Ooni debuts Koda 2 and Koda 2 Pro pizza ovens with new burners and Bluetooth smarts

Last spring, Ooni debuted the dual-zone Koda 2 Max outdoor oven that can cook lots of things, including pizzas up to 20 inches. Now the company is expanding the gas-powered Koda line with the new Koda 2 and Koda 2 Pro. Like the Max, these two models feature Ooni's latest burners, improved heat efficiency, a more resilient stone and compatibility with the Ooni Connect Digital Temperature Hub.

The Koda 2 Pro will be the midrange option in Ooni's revamped gas-burning lineup. The oven can accommodate pizzas up to 18 inches thanks to 30 percent larger capacity than the Koda 16. The Koda 2 Pro offers a temperature range of 320-950 degrees Fahrenheit, which gives you the ability to sear, roast and bake in addition to the intense heat needed for pizzas. Twin gas burners are equipped with Ooni's G2 tech for improved heat distribution thanks to a powerful tapered flame.

While you're cooking, the Koda 2 Pro has a glass visor that helps keep heat inside while also giving you a clear view of your progress. The Ooni Connect Digital Temperature Hub puts a clearly visible display on the front of the oven, and its food probes can keep tabs on things like meat and fish. What's more, this device has Bluetooth connectivity, which can send temperature updates to your phone. Session logs are stored in the Ooni app, where you'll find recipes, tips and other useful info.

Ooni's Koda 2 (Ooni)

The Koda 2 is the smallest option in Ooni's overhauled gas-only line. It's only 33 pounds, which the company says makes it portable enough for camping, tailgates and cookouts. And since the Koda 2 can also hit 950 degrees Fahrenheit, you can cook pro-level pizza in about a minute. This model is also equipped with the newest G2 burners for maximum efficiency and the 14-inch cooking area is larger than that of the previous comparable model, the Koda 12. What's more, the Koda 2 is compatible with the Ooni Connect smart hub, but it doesn't come in the box like the Koda 2 Pro and Koda 2 Max. The extra purchase will cost you $99.

The Koda 2 is available now for $449 while the Koda 2 Pro will be available May 1 for $749. Those prices are $150 more than the existing Koda 12 and Koda 16 models. And for the first time, Ooni ovens will be available in something other than the company's trademark Foundry Black. You'll also be able to choose a Slate Blue option with these new models.