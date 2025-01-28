Ooni’s first departure from pizza ovens is a $799 spiral mixer

Ooni, the Scottish company known for its innovative outdoor pizza ovens, is expanding into a new product category — without sacrificing the brand’s pizza theme. The Halo Pro is a $799 mixer that tries to do the same for pizza dough as the company did for pizza ovens: bring restaurant-quality baking to the home kitchen.

The Ooni Halo Pro uses spiral mixing technology, which is better for dough (including thicker ones, like for pizza). Their gentle, more efficient approach minimizes temperature increases and optimizes hydration, combining to create stronger gluten strands.

Although you can buy commercial-grade spiral mixers for the home, they tend to have industrial-chic designs (so, not chic at all). And those from trusted brands like Häussler and Famag cost thousands of dollars. Meanwhile, Ooni’s model has a sleek design — more eye-catching than an eyesore — that would look right at home in the modern kitchen. It will be available in two colors: polar white and charcoal gray.

Product lifestyle image of the Ooni Halo Pro spiral mixer. (Ooni)

The Halo Pro has a removable 7.3-quart bowl and a digital interface. Twisting a dial lets you cycle through its 58 mixing speeds. Ooni says its bowl can mix 11 pounds of dough at once — enough for 20 pizzas or six loaves of bread.

The mixer specializes in dough but is hardly limited to it. It ships with a spiral hook, removable breaker bar, geared whisk and flexible beater. That toolset opens the door to things like whipped cream, egg whites or batters.

The Ooni Halo Pro will cost a lot of dough compared to traditional planetary mixers. (But not compared to many industrial spiral mixers.) It launches for $799 on April 8. You can sign up on Ooni’s website to be alerted when it’s available.