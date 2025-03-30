Samsung’s 2025 Bespoke appliances are going all in on AI

Back at CES , Samsung teased some of its upcoming high-end appliances for 2025. But more recently, I got a chance to check out the entire lineup all in one place. It seemed like a perfect time to do a quick rundown of some of the most interesting new products and features coming to Samsung's Bespoke portfolio later this year.

The centerpiece of the Bespoke line remains Samsung's 4-door French-Door refrigerator , which is now available with two different-sized screens. There's a model with a smaller 9-inch screen that starts at $3,999 or one with a massive 32-inch panel called the Family Hub+ for $4,699. The former is ostensibly designed for people who want something a bit more discreet but still want access to Samsung's smart features, which includes widgets for your calendar, music, weather, various cooking apps and more. Meanwhile, the larger model is for families who aren't afraid of having a small TV in their face every time they open their fridge. You can even play videos from TikTok on it, if that's what you're into.

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Samsung's massive 32-inch Family Hub+ display supports a number of widgets for stuff like weather, music and even TikTok.

That said, Samsung is hoping to entice people to take advantage of those displays with even more AI-powered tools, most notably its improved AI Vision Inside object recognition. By using sensors mounted within the appliance, Samsung says its latest Bespoke fridge can detect 37 different types of fresh ingredients (e.g. produce and dairy) and up to 50 processed foods. This allows the device to keep an up-to-date list of items you may (or may not) have on hand, which you can view on the fridge's display or from your phone while you're grocery shopping.

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Samsung's smaller 9-inch display blends in much better for anyone averse to big screens in their kitchen.

Now, I will fully admit that AI has become a somewhat empty buzzword recently, and in this situation, I'm not entirely sure what the difference between AI-based and traditional object recognition really is. But being able to have your fridge generate a list of what's inside when you're at the store is the kind of convenience I'd like to see more of. Other features on Samsung's Bespoke French-Door fridges include built-in Wi-Fi and SmartThings connectivity, a Dual Auto Ice maker that can create both regular and smaller "Ice Bite" cubes and the always useful Beverage Center with its built-in cold water pitcher.

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If all this isn't techy enough, Samsung also has a Hybrid version of its 4-door fridge (starting at $3,999) that chills its contents using both a standard compressor and a solid-state Peltier module . The idea is that in normal use, the compressor provides consistent baseline cooling while the Peltier module (through the power of AI) turns on to address big changes in temperature. For example, the module would kick on when you're loading groceries or simply have the doors open for too long. Not only does this help bring temperatures back to normal faster, it also reduces overall energy consumption. For people looking to cram a new fridge in a tight spot, Samsung also made the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Kitchen Fit Refrigerator (price is still TBD). While it doesn't have a Peltier module, the advantage of this model is that it has different doors and hinges that don't protrude nearly as much when open. This means the fridge only needs a gap of just 4mm (0.15 inches) on each side instead of multiple inches like a normal fridge.

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Samsung's Bespoke Auto Open Door Dishwasher has a dedicated pan holder and sprayers on its third-rack for glasses.

For cooking, Samsung's matte glass induction cooktops are mostly the same, but its Bespoke 30-inch single ($3,759) and double ($4,649) wall ovens have...you guessed it, more AI. In addition to a 7-inch display, there are also cameras and sensors inside the oven that can recognize up to 80 different recipes to provide optimal cooking times. But if you prefer to go off-script and create something original, Samsung says the oven will give you the option to save the recipe and temperature settings after cooking the same dish five times. And for a more fun application of its tech, the oven's cameras can record videos and create time-lapses of your baked goods for sharing on social media.

When it's time to clean up, Samsung's $1,399 Bespoke Auto Open Door Dishwasher has a few tricks of its own. In this case, the washer uses AI (yet again) and sensors to more accurately detect food residue and optimize cleaning cycles. There's also a third rack with dedicated sprayers for glasses. But the best part is that while in use, the washer tops out at just 38 decibels, which Samsung says makes it one of the quietest models in its class.

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Samsung claims its all-in-one vented combo can do a full wash and dry cycle in as little as 68 minutes.

Moving on to laundry, Samsung says its $3,099 Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo is the first of its kind, as most combined washer/dryers are typically meant for ventless installations like small apartments (of course, there is a non-vented model as well). But to me, the more impressive thing is that Samsung claims its combo laundry machine can perform a full wash and dry cycle in as little as 68 minutes, which is faster than many paired units can achieve.

Finally, there's the $1,099 Bespoke AI Jet Ultra Cordless Stick Vacuum, which seems like Samsung's attempt to one-up Dyson. Thanks to its new HexaJet motor, the Jet boasts up to 400AW of suction while battery life is rated at up to 100 minutes. The company says that combo makes this stick vac the most powerful and long-lasting model available today. It also uses AI to better detect what surface its on to more effectively hoover up dirt and debris. The main downside is that the vacuum's shaft and housing are significantly thicker than what you get on many of its rivals, so it may not be quite as maneuverable.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Finally, there's the $1,099 Bespoke AI Jet Ultra Cordless Stick Vacuum, which seems like Samsung's attempt to one-up Dyson. Thanks to its new HexaJet motor, the Jet boasts up to 400AW of suction while battery life is rated at up to 100 minutes. The company says that combo makes this stick vac the most powerful and long-lasting model available today. It also uses AI to better detect what surface its on to more effectively hoover up dirt and debris. The main downside is that the vacuum's shaft and housing are significantly thicker than what you get on many of its rivals, so it may not be quite as maneuverable.

Pre-orders for Samsung's 2025 Bespoke appliances begin today and include discounts of up to $1,000, along with an additional year of warranty.