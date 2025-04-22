The Espresso Series 1 is the new crown jewel in Fellow's coffee gadget lineup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fellow has been slowly growing its collection of coffee gadgets with its brewers, scale, grinders and more. But up until now, there's always been a big hole in its lineup. That changes today with the arrival of the company's first espresso machine: the Espresso Series 1.

When I got to try it out a couple weeks ago prior to launch, Fellow CEO Jake Miller said the goal was to make a device that "baristas would be excited to use and that they could actually afford." That said, at $1,500, it certainly isn't cheap. However, when you start comparing the Espresso Series 1 capabilities to competing machines, that price quickly begins to make a lot of sense. That's because unlike a lot of similarly priced rivals, Fellow's offering offers a ton of ways to customize and adjust the brewing process, which includes control over not just temperature, but also pressure, extraction time, steaming and the ability to create or download profiles for specific beans.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

When compared to other modern machines, competitors like the $1,350 Meticulous support custom profiles and pressure settings, but it doesn't have a built-in steamer for milk like the Series 1. And if you want a ton of control over everything, espresso enthusiasts often look to even more complex and expensive options like the Decent, which goes for well over $3,000. So while Fellow's latest product might seem pricey, it feels very reasonable in context.

Now, I will admit that when I saw the Series 1 in its cherry red hero color, I thought Fellow had departed from its previous design language. But after closer inspection, it's clear the company still retains its focus on clean lines while still making the device easy-to-use. It just has a bit more character now thanks to elements like the polished stainless metal brewer and the wood accents on the included 58mm portafilter's handle. The Series 1's base kit comes with both a single-wall double-shot basket and a pressurized double-shot basket. Fellow even went out of its way to create a rear housing made from a single sheet of metal with curvy corners, because the company wanted the back to look just as good as the front.



12345678 The back of the Series 1 features a curved metal panel that wraps around three sides of the machine.

Similar to the Fellow Aiden, the Espresso Series 1 has a circular display.

The Espresso Series 1's steam wand features a built-in thermometer.

The Espresso Series 1 will be available in three colors: cherry red, malted chocolate and black.

The top of the Espresso Series 1 has a rubberized mat for storing demitasse cups.

Fellow divided the Espresso Series 1's capabilities into three main modes: making espresso, steaming milk and dispensing hot water.

You can control the Espresso Series using its large adjustment dial or you can pair it with Fellow's free companion app (iOS and Android).

The Espresso Series 1 features a removable water tank.



Similar to the Aiden, the Series 1 features a circular screen, except this time it's slightly larger. And while you can adjust everything using the espresso machine's single control dial, for more complex tasks like creating custom profiles, it'll probably be easier to use Fellow's free companion app (iOS and Android) instead.

When it comes to brewing, I really appreciate that if you just want a cup of espresso, the Series 1 streamlines things and makes it easy to bust out a cup quickly. There are three rather self-explanatory buttons on top for espresso, steaming and dispensing hot water. Plus, there are a ton of small but handy features like a temperature-sensing wand (with auto-purge) that helps take a lot of the guesswork out of making perfectly frothy milk. Fellow even thought about stuff like someone's daily workflow, which is why there's a small rubberized mat on top of the machine for storing demitasse cups.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Of course, the proof is in espresso. The Series 1 produced a cup with a surprising amount of crema that highlighted the beans' fruity notes. It was rich and smooth and pretty much everything I want in a shot of java. It also made the brewing process very approachable, because for people who might not have a ton of experience, there are guided brew settings as well.

Normally, when I want espresso, I go out to a coffee shop because I've yet to find a machine that hits the right balance between modern styling and ease of use while still having the ability to adjust and tinker with settings. But with the Espresso Series 1, it feels like Fellow has made a machine that delivers on everything that all levels of enthusiasts can get into.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

The Espresso Series 1 will be available for $1,500 in three colors: cherry red, malted chocolate and black. However, Fellow says early buyers can get a special launch price of $1,200, which includes a $100 credit for the company's Drops program that offers a curated selection of coffee beans for purchase.