LG’s new projector looks like a stand fan

LG has announced two new projectors for CES 2025, which it calls successors to last year's CineBeam Q. The PF600U may look like a stand fan, but it's actually a projector that's also a Bluetooth speaker and a LED mood lamp. Its lighting has nine colors and five brightness levels, so you can customize it to create the ambiance you want. Tilt its head, and you've got yourself a projector that can produce images up to 120 inches in size with an FHD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution and 300 ANSI lumens of brightness. It can stream movies, shows and other content from streaming platforms via LG's webOS.

The company's other projector is CineBeam Q's direct successor. CineBeam S is now LG's smallest 4K Ultra Short Throw projector and weighs in at only 5.5 pounds. It's capable of delivering images as big as 100 inches — with a 4K UHD resolution and with 500 ANSI lumens of brightness — while only needing "a few inches of wall clearance." It has Dolby Atmos capability, and like the PF600U, it's powered by LG's webOS. The device has a metallic finish and was designed to be portable, so you can easily set it up anywhere you want. Since it was made to be moved around, LG gave it intuitive features that can automatically align its screen, adjust its colors based on the wall, as well as resize its picture to fit the room's dimensions.

LG has yet to reveal the projectors' prices and availability, but it willy likely announce more details at CES 2025. To note, the CineBeam Q became available for preorder in March 2024 and sold for $1,299.