Moonbuddy is an adorable guided breathing device that’ll help your kid wind down

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Wellness brand Moonbird launched a kids' version of its stress-relief breathwork device at CES 2025 and it is so cute. Moonbuddy is like a little calming companion — the roughly egg-shaped device is outfitted in a silicone animal costume and offers tactile guidance for breathing exercises. It's designed to help kids slow things down for a few minutes so they can feel grounded and ultimately more relaxed.

Unlike the adult version, there's no accompanying app, so the activity is entirely screen-free. Moonbuddy is activated by a button on the back, and there are four different breathing modes that range from 6 breaths per minute to 10.5 breaths per minute. Once you've selected an exercise, the device's squishy belly will begin to expand and contract slowly to match the desired breathing rhythm.

Moonbuddy looks and feels like a toy that's meant to be cradled in your hands. The company showed it off with bird and bear versions of the removable sleeve, and it's hard to choose which is the cuter between the two. But you'll have to, because only one sleeve comes with the $89 device and they aren't currently sold as separate accessories. I'd love to see that option down the line, especially since the team says it's working on other animal designs that could someday join the mix.

Cheyenne MacDonald for Engadget

That aside, adults aren't the only ones who experience stress and anxiety — kids go through it too, and breathwork can be really helpful for easing those feelings and their potential consequences, like troubled sleep. But getting a kid to sit down and focus on slow, controlled breathing isn't always an easy thing to do. Moonbuddy could be a great, albeit pricey, tool to have on hand in that regard, making the exercises much more approachable. I may or may not be seriously considering buying one for myself.