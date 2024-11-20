Amazon just launched the massive Echo Show 21 smart display

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon just surprise-dropped the Echo Show 21 , a massive smart display with all kinds of bells and whistles. As the name suggests, this device boasts a 21-inch screen. It’s also wall-mountable, just like the pre-existing Echo Show 15 .

The display boasts a 1080p resolution, which won’t be winning any awards, but the audio quality looks to be much-improved from previous models. The Echo Show 21 should be capable of “delivering immersive sound, double the bass and room adaption technology."

The camera has been refreshed, with “more than double the field of view and 65% more zoom than the first-generation Echo Show 15.” It also looks like the auto-framing algorithm has been improved. This thing could be a beast for video calls, as the unit now offers improved methods for the reduction of unwanted ambient noise.

There’s a built-in smart home hub, with Wi-Fi 6E, Thread, Zigbee and Matter control capabilities. The company says the device should be able to adjust some stuff locally, like lights, switches and plugs. This function first popped up in the Echo Hub , which was first revealed last year.

The panel can double as a Fire TV, which is nothing new , and works with Amazon’s Fire TV remote. However, the Echo Show 21 ships with the Alexa Voice Remote, along with wall-mounting equipment. A countertop stand is sold separately. The smart display costs $400 and is available now.

The Echo Show 15 has also gotten a refresh, for those with limited wall or countertop space. The new model boasts all of the features outlined above, just in a smaller form factor. This one costs $300 and is available now.