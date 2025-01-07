Anker made a solar beach umbrella, because of course

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Anker may be known for power banks and charging gear, but its offerings are vast and varied from 3D printers to smart scales. Case in point, the company announced the new Anker Solix Solar Beach Umbrella at CES 2025, a flexible, freestanding shade that keeps you cool while also powering up your phone or Anker's EverFrost 2 cooler.

As with any regular beach umbrella, the Solix Solar Beach Umbrella is portable, collapsible, and designed to protect you from rain (it's IP67 rated) and excessive sun. What makes this solar beach umbrella unique from the one you probably have sitting in your garage are the flexible solar panels it has attached on top.

Anker

Anker says it's using perovskite solar cells in its panels, which are supposed to offer "30 percent better performance" than traditional crystalline silicon cells, and translates to a solar rated power of up to 80W. The company has offered few details about how the Solix Solar Beach Umbrella works beyond that, including how much it will actually cost when it launches, but it's not a completely unexpected extension of what Anker was already doing with solar.

The company launched its Solix line of home energy products in 2023, introducing Tesla Powerwall-esque home backup batteries, and retroactively branding portable solar panels and large capacity batteries in the process. The Solix Solar Beach Umbrella is expected to join the Solix lineup in either spring or summer 2025, according to Anker.