Apple could launch a smart home control center next year
It'd be a late arrival to a party that's already crowded.
Apple is rumored to be working on a new smart home product. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg that the company is developing a wall-mounted display for controlling appliances, interacting with Siri and videoconferencing. The tablet is said to look "like a square iPad" with "a roughly 6-inch screen." It would have a camera at the top as well as internal speakers and a built-in rechargeable battery. His sources said this smart home display could be officially announced as soon as March following three years in development.
This description sounds a lot like the , which came out in 2018, or the , which is already up to its eighth iteration. If Apple wants to be a serious competitor in this smart home space, it'll have to prove to customers that it has something to offer that these more established brands and products don't.
Right now, the only distinguishing feature is likely , which finally began rolling out to users in late October, and the upcoming system for controlling software programs with AI. But Apple may be looking farther ahead toward something more extravagant than just a smart device control panel. Gurman reported that Apple is already working on a version with a robotic arm that could move the tablet around. It should be interesting to see exactly what Apple does formally launch and when.