Apple’s rumored smart display may arrive in 2025 running new homeOS
A high-end version with a robotic arm is expected to follow, and both will have Apple Intelligence, according to a new report.
Apple is planning to debut a new operating system called homeOS with its long-rumored smart displays, the first of which is expected to arrive as soon as 2025, according to ’s Mark Gurman. Reports of have been swirling for over a year, and said just this summer that Apple is working on a tabletop smart display that can tilt and rotate the screen for better viewing. In his latest report, Gurman says there are two versions in the works: a low-end display that will offer the basics, like FaceTime and smart home controls, and the high-end robotic variant that’ll cost upwards of $1,000.
We’ll reportedly see the cheaper version first — possibly next year — followed by the high-end display. Gurman previously said the robotic smart display could be released in 2026 at the earliest. You won’t have to wait for the premium model to get a taste of Apple’s vision for home AI, though. According to Gurman, Apple Intelligence will be a key part of the experience for both devices. The new homeOS will be based on Apple TV’s tvOS, he notes.