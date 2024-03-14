The best air purifier for 2026

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As houses and apartments get more energy efficient, they also get more airtight, limiting air exchange with the outside world. That's partly why indoor air is often far more polluted than outdoor air. Synthetic building materials, cleaning products, pet dander, cooking emissions and smoke all conspire to muck up what we breathe in. In our tests, the best way to get the green light from our air quality monitors was opening the windows. But bad weather, wildfires and high pollen-count days mean you can't always do that. Air purifiers are your next best option. Their combination of specialized filters, fans and sensors suck in particulate matter, VOCs, dust and odors. We tested more than a dozen models to come up with the best air purifier for your home.

Best air purifiers for 2026

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Best air purifier overall Levoit Core 400S Smart Air Purifier Filters: Pre, activated carbon, HEPA | Auto Mode: Yes | App-connected: Yes | Sleep Mode: Yes | Coverage area in 30 minutes: 1,000 sq.ft. | Max decibels: 64 | Weight: 14 lbs | Filter replacements: $50 The Levoit Core 400S Smart Air Purifier isn't trying to be anything fancy. It's a simple white cylinder with holes for air intake and a black ring of vents on top. Touch controls in the center of the vents are easy to suss out, letting you adjust the fan speed, enable auto mode and turn on a sleep setting, which drops the fan to the lowest intensity and shuts off the display lights. The internal sensor measures particulate matter at 2.5 microns, which displays in the center of a lighted ring near the controls. The ring turns blue when all is well and moves through to green, orange and red as air quality levels deteriorate. In auto mode, when it detects a drop in air quality, the fan increases speed until levels go back down. Even at its highest level, the fan isn't terribly loud, peaking at around 62 in the Decibel Meter app and leaving my cat undisturbed on the couch nearby. Yet the force of the air coming out is strong and feels on par with output from purifiers that are quite noisy (which made the cat run away). The Core 400S claims a half-hour air exchange rate for a 1,000-square-foot room and combines the three main filter types — pre-filter, activated carbon and HEPA — into a single ring. Perhaps the best part is a replacement filter is only $50, half the price of some competing brands. In multiple burn tests, the Core 400S reliably got the room back to its starting level in about a half hour of running on high. Auto mode does a good job of reacting to drops in quality, kicking on to a higher fan level nearly every time someone in the house cooks and after an incense burn. This true HEPA air purifier connects to the VeSync app; setup is easy, but the app itself is overpacked. There's a forum, a wellness tab and a shopping page where you can buy not just Levoit products, but also devices from sister brands Etekcity and others. But as far as controlling the Core 400S itself, the in-app controls are easy to use and nicely laid out. Pros Easy on-board controls

Easy on-board controls Reliably improved the air quality in our tests

Reliably improved the air quality in our tests Inexpensive replacement filters

Inexpensive replacement filters High speed is powerful, but not overly loud Cons The companion app is over-stuffed

The companion app is over-stuffed Ho-hum design See at Amazon

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Best premium air purifier IQAir Atem Earth air purifier $999 Filters: Activated carbon, HyperHEPA | Auto Mode: Yes | App-connected: Yes | Sleep Mode: Yes | Coverage area in 30 minutes: 1,460 sq.ft. | Max decibels: 63 | Weight: 17.2 lbs | Filter replacements: $100 | Filter lifespan: 3 – 4 years This is the second air purifier from IQAir that I've tested. The first was a 35-pound, white monolith that looked like it belonged in a hospital. The performance was mid and the price tag was high; in other words, it didn't wow me. Fortunately, the brand's latest model is a dream — still a high-priced dream, but this time, more worth it. The IQ Air Atem Earth is one of the nicest looking air purifiers I've seen. The exterior is made from slats of real, unvarnished beechwood and the redesigned filter has a frameless build to eliminate plastic from its construction (the machine still has plastic components, but the reduction is appreciated). The circular top is home to simple touch controls and a lighted ring that indicates the quality of the air, showing green for good, yellow for moderate and red for bad. Getting the Atem Earth set up and connected to Wi-Fi took just a few steps, and relied on a QR code found on a conveniently attached tag. The IQAir app may already be familiar to anyone with an interest in air quality — thousands of contributors share data collected by their own outdoor monitors, which you can view in the Map tab. The app also lets you control the purifier with simple remote buttons, view the detected air quality and history, and set schedules for fan modes and times. In my burn test, it cleaned up particulate matter quickly, getting levels to better than they were before I lit the incense. It also cleaned up the VOC levels fairly thoroughly, though it took an hour before those levels stabilized. I lived with it in my living room for a week or two and was impressed by how quickly the Atem Air detected disturbances in air quality. When someone started cooking or lit incense in the other room, I'd hear the fan shift into higher gear. This often happened before either of my AQ monitors detected anything was amiss. I also appreciated how quickly it would drop back down to low after the smoke cleared (literally). Other purifiers I've tested stay in reactionary mode long after the danger has passed. I used the purifier in Balanced auto mode (there's also Quiet and Max modes) and mostly, I forgot it was there. The lowest fan setting is inaudible and even on high it's not terribly noisy. Overall, it's just a really pleasant machine — with the only caveat being its $999 price tag. For that amount you do get a ten-year warranty and a 25-year repair guarantee. The plastic-free filter combines an odor-reducing carbon layer with AirIQ's HyperHEPA technology that can capture more than 99.5 percent of particles down to 0.003 microns — for comparison, a true HEPA filter must remove airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, so this one gets deeper into the nitty gritty (again, literally). The filters cost $100, but can last from three to four years based on 12 hours of usage per day, which is longer than most other filters. If you can handle the cost and want a reliably clean air filter, this is the one to get. Pros Attractive design relies heavier on wood than plastic

Attractive design relies heavier on wood than plastic Accurate and powerful auto mode

Accurate and powerful auto mode Fairly quiet

Fairly quiet App is useful for air quality monitoring

App is useful for air quality monitoring 10-year warranty and 25-year repair guarantee Cons Expensive See at IQAir

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Best air purifier for small rooms Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact Filters: Activated carbon, electrostatic HEPAsilent | Auto Mode: Yes | App-connected: Yes | Sleep Mode: Yes | Coverage area in 30 minutes: 203 sq.ft. | Max decibels: 53 | Weight: 6.9 lbs | Filter replacements: TBA | Filter lifespan: 5 years HEPA, 1 year carbon A word of caution: If you get this, you may find yourself wondering why the HushJet has simply decided to turn itself off. When you hold your hand over the blue jets, you'll find that it is indeed still on — it's just gravely silent. So yes, Dyson's latest air purifier is aptly named. Even on the highest setting, the HushJet is still quieter than most other purifiers I've tested, but the air coming out the top is forceful. But it's not only quiet — it also does a good job keeping the air clean in small spaces. Setup couldn't be easier: just download the Dyson app, sign in and hold your phone to the display. You can give Dyson your location to get outdoor air quality comparisons in the Data and Insights tab. There's a How To tab with videos on setup, replacing your filters and cleaning the machine. The app can also be used for a sleep timer and scheduling times and fan settings. The onboard particle meter enables an auto mode that'll kick in when pollutants are detected. I found it did a pretty good job of detecting smoke when I lit incense in an adjacent room. Throughout the week or so that I left it in auto mode, my AQ monitors stayed happily in the green, but when cooking smells or some other event dropped their levels, I noticed the purifier was almost always already on the job. As for the burn test, the HushJet performed well in cleaning up both particulate and VOC levels, though the built-in PM meter seemed to exaggerate the pollutant levels, indicating far higher numbers than either of my control monitors. You'll have to decide for yourself if the aesthetic is for you. Both my husband and kid said "Oh, from the future!" when they saw it. And the shiny blue turbine nozzles do give off space traveller vibes. It comes in silver and white in addition to the black and blue of my review unit and it only stands about 19 inches high, so it's not terribly intrusive (unlike the Quidditch goal post that was the Dyson Purifier Cool ). There are onboard buttons and a small built-in display, but I found it far easier to just use the (well-designed) app. It's a bit pricey at $350, and the filter costs have yet to be determined. But the HEPA filter can go up to five years (depending on usage), so that's one less thing to think about. The carbon filter, however, does need to be replaced annually. Pros Extra silent

Extra silent HEPA filter can last for five years

HEPA filter can last for five years Easy setup

Easy setup Good at adjusting to detected pollutants Cons More expensive than similarly sized models

More expensive than similarly sized models Modern aesthetic might not be for everyone See at Amazon

Amy Skorheim for Engadget A filterless air purifier option Innova Nanojet AirSancta CDa Pro 2,999 Filters: None | Auto Mode: Yes | App-connected: No | Sleep mode: No | Coverage area in 2 minutes: 200 sq.ft. | Max decibels: 107 | Weight: 50 lbs | Filter replacements: $0 The AirSancta CDa Pro from Innova Nanojet is different from any air purifier I've tested. It has no filter. It doesn't suck in air and blow it out cleaner. Instead, it shoots a jet of finely atomized water into the air that encapsulates particulate matter — including viruses, pollen, dander and bacteria — that then fall out of the air and onto the floor. According to the Innova Nanojet rep I spoke with, it's the size of the water droplet that's key here. The movement of the droplets and their submicron size (~800 nm) match the characteristics of ultrafine particles. Collision and diffusion cause the water to capture and accumulate the contaminants, making them heavy enough to drop out of the air. You use the CDa Pro differently than a regular purifier, too. Instead of running it all the time, this only runs twice per day for two to ten minutes at a time, depending on the size of the room (two minutes for 200 square-food rooms, longer for larger rooms). And that's all you'd want to run it because this thing is loud. My decibel counter measured between 90 and 100dB, which is lawn mower-level . That said, I really liked using the CDa Pro. It needs about 0.3 gallons of distilled water for about 40 minutes of run time, which works out to a week or so of use. You can set it to run automatically, using the onboard display to connect to Wi-Fi, but I worried about giving myself a heart attack when it kicked on, so I used it manually, running it once in the morning and once in the evening. I set the time a little longer than my living room required because it's also an effective humidifier. Once on, the compressor gets to work and a few seconds later, an impressive jet of mist fires straight up into the air. Optional blue LEDs light up the water droplets as they shoot upwards, making the whole thing look very sci-fi. I immediately felt a difference in the air; it smelled fresh, clean, and much more comfortable to breathe than the dry winter air that usually fills my house. Unfortunately, that's as far as I can test the CDa Pro. It's a completely different system, so my usual burn test isn't applicable. Looking at my air quality monitors before and after running the unit, VOC levels dipped, but PM readings actually went up. That's because the water droplets are read as particulate matter. I also don't have equipment to test for the number of microbes in the air. But if you go by Innova's published third-party testing , the results indicate significant reductions (87 to 95 percent) in pollen and microorganisms, including the particularly stubborn Micrococcus luteus bacteria, after running the machine. And, according to case studies , the CDa Pro helps hospitals slow infection rates while the brand's Google Reviews seem to point to a big reduction in seasonal allergy symptoms. In addition to the noise, the CDa Pro has a few other strikes against it. For one, it looks like a piece of hospital equipment. Second, it's huge and weighs 50 pounds — large enough to warrant wheels and a telescoping handle to help you move it around. Lastly, it's $3,000. That might make sense for professional settings, but not the average person. The company is set to launch a consumer-grade version, the AirSancta CDa Mini , which will cost a comparably reasonable $700. Pros Makes the air comfortable immediately

Makes the air comfortable immediately No filters to clean or replace

No filters to clean or replace Third-party tests show allergen and virus reductions Cons LOUD

LOUD Expensive See at Innova-Nanojet

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Most attractive air purifier Windmill air purifier Filters: Pre, activated carbon, HEPA | Auto Mode: Yes | App-connected: Yes | Sleep mode: Yes | Coverage area in 30 minutes: 975 sq.ft. | Max decibels: 74 | Weight: 21 lbs | Filter replacements: $60 If you've indicated any interest in air purifiers during your online travels, there's a good chance you've seen ads for Windmill . Like Molekule machines from a couple of years ago, these things are (digitally) everywhere. A big part of the appeal is aesthetics. Windmill models come in white, navy or bamboo finishes and, instead of the usual cylindrical tower shape, these have a squat, oblong design. Air is only pulled in through one side, which happens to be the side opposite the controls, so you'll have to be careful about where you put it to ensure it gets enough airflow. It's also unusually heavy at 21 pounds. Models with similar room-size ratings are often half that weight. The app is pretty spare, with fan and mode controls, along with a particle meter readout, a few device settings and automations for setting schedules. The device itself has buttons and LED pips for fan and mode control and a small indicator light that changes from green to red to signal the air quality (Windmill also uses PM only to gauge the air). In my tests, the Windmill more efficiently cleared the VOCs from the room when it was on lower fan settings. I suppose that makes sense in a way, as slower moving air spends more time passing through the carbon layer, which should theoretically trap more chemicals — but this was the only purifier I noticed that seemed to prove that theory. There's also a boost mode if you need to clear a bunch of air at once. It was one of the loudest fan speeds I tested, clocking in at 74 decibels on my sound meter app, but the lowest fan speed is inaudible. I appreciated that there are two sleep modes, whisper and white noise, with the latter setting the fan speed to what sounds like between medium and high and shuts off the LED lights. Both Blueair and the Levoit Core models performed better overall than the Windmill — and both are cheaper — but if having an air purifier that doesn't look like it belongs in a doctor's office is important to you, this is an attractive way to go. Pros Attractive design

Attractive design Simple set up

Simple set up The app is easy to use Cons More expensive than other, higher-performing options See at Amazon

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Honorable mention: Best kids' room air purifier Levoit Sprout air purifier Filters: Pre, activated carbon, HEPA | Auto Mode: Yes | App-connected: Yes | Sleep mode: Yes, plus white noise/night light | Coverage area in 30 minutes: 300 sq.ft. | Max decibels: 64 | Weight: 6.4 lbs | Filter replacements: $40 In January of this year, Levoit added this cute, kid-focused model to its air purifier lineup — that already includes two of our top picks. The Levoit Sprout combines air purification with a nightlight and basic white noise functions in a petite package. The app gives you full control over the lights, sounds and purifier settings, but the onboard controls are equally effective — important for parents who need to quickly make bedtime adjustments without having to hunt down their phone. I set it up in my kids room and was pleased with the simple but perfectly adequate sleep functions. Rain, waves, music and forest sounds can be combined with a soft amber light which you can set to turn off after a few minutes or up to an hour. And all the functions, from fan speed to light levels and sound can be scheduled within the app as well. Of course, these features would be pointless if the air purification wasn't up to snuff — but in my testing, it was able to clear out the incense smoke from a bedroom as quickly as larger machines. Possibly my favorite part of the machine is the internal air quality sensor. Most purifiers with an auto setting just detect particulate matter; this one measures particulates in three different micron measurements as well as VOCs, humidity, temperature and CO2 levels. After cooking, when my AQ monitor showed VOC levels spiking, other purifiers blissfully thought all was well, but the Sprout's auto setting kicked the purifier into high gear. At $280, it's actually more expensive than its bigger sibling, our top pick the Levoit Core 400S, but that model lacks the extra sensors — and the charming sleep functions. Pros Includes a nightlight and sleep sounds

Includes a nightlight and sleep sounds Has a VOC, temperature, humidity, CO2 and PM sensors

Has a VOC, temperature, humidity, CO2 and PM sensors Great cleaning performance for the price Cons Best for small rooms See at Amazon

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Honorable mention Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max Filters: Pre, activated carbon, HEPASilent | Auto Mode: Yes | App-connected: Yes | Sleep mode: Yes | Coverage area in 30 minutes: 929 sq.ft. | Max decibels: 69 | Weight: 7.8 lbs | Filter replacements: $45 Figuring out whether slick marketing terms translate to actual performance is a big part of testing gadgets. Blueair's buzzterm is HEPASilent, a process that adds an electrostatic charge to particles that enter the filter. The particles are then more apt to cling to the multi-surface structure of the filter and become trapped. Because the pollutants are stickier, the filter itself is less dense, so the fan doesn't need to work as hard to pull the air through — and the fan is the noisy part of any purifier. In my testing, the Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max did outperform other models when it came to reducing PM levels after an incense burn. It wasn't quite as good at lowering the VOC levels compared to other units, however, landing somewhere in the middle of the results range. The device itself has an attractive, minimalistic design. Instead of an all-plastic tower, the Blue Pure has a softer appearance thanks to the mesh fabric prefilter that covers the bottom three-quarters. Prefilters are an air purifier's first line of defence, catching the biggest bits like pet hair and larger dust specks, so it's nice that this one is vacuumable, removable and even washable. I tested the standard filter model, but Blueair also sells filters for specific pollutants: one for dust and one for allergens. The smoke-focused model has more activated carbon, which could help it remove VOCs better. But, instead of $50 a pop, those filters are $65 and $70 apiece, respectively. Both the onboard controls and the app are no-frills, letting you control the fan speed and turn on the sleep or auto mode. Like other air purifiers, the included sensor relies on elevated particular matter to kick in the automatic cleaning mode. In addition to scheduling, the app can also detect when you're on the way home and start up the machine before you arrive. That means giving the app location permissions that it uses at all times — not just when you're using the app — which could be a battery drain on your phone. The price is reasonable at $230, but the overall filtering performance of the Levoit Core 400S was slightly better, leading me to keep it in its top spot on our list. Still, there's a lot to like about Blue Pure. And if you want to add some humidification to your air cleaning experience, you may want to check out the BlueAir Purifier Humidifier . It looks a little different than the fabric-covered BlueAir Blue Pure, with a plastic casing instead of the gray twill. Plus there's a large platform at the top. This is where you pour in the water for its humidifying function. It's pretty quiet, even on high and the humidifier function is effective, bumping up the levels on my AQ monitors fairly quickly. It even has a "skin setting" that automatically adjusts the levels for time of day (it's higher at night) and levels in the room. The purification abilities are solid, too, knocking the VOC and PM levels down significantly after 30 minutes on high during the burn test. Pros Good at cleaning particulate matter

Good at cleaning particulate matter Attractive design

Attractive design Comparatively affordable price

Comparatively affordable price External, washable pre-filter softens the look Cons VOC cleaning performance not as strong See at Amazon

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget A bio-based air purifier option NeoPx $119 $139 If, like me, you're obsessed with the recent conversations surrounding the gut biome, you might find yourself wondering what else industrious bacteria can do. The team at Neoplants must have wondered the same thing, because they recently released a potted pothos houseplant, called Neo Px, that uses engineered soil bacteria to help the plant absorb and break down three harmful VOCs: benzene, toluene and xylene. The chemicals can be found in cigarette smoke, wildfires, adhesives, solvents, petroleum products and cleaning products — and their effects range from headaches and dizziness to increased cancer risk. I got a chance to try one out and am intrigued by both the concept and the execution. Unfortunately, the consumer-grade equipment I have on hand isn't sophisticated enough to actually test the plant's effectiveness. As Neoplant's CTO explained to me, home AQ monitors ping on a few select VOCs and extrapolate from those measurements a general sense of a room's total chemical levels. This is one instance in a product review when I'm relying on evidence offered up by a company instead of first-hand testing. But the data in Neoplants' whitepaper is pretty comprehensive, and includes results from experiments designed and run in collaboration with the Energy Environment Research Center at IMT Nord Europe, a French graduate school of engineering. The short version of the results is that one Neo Px amounts to the same air-filtering abilities of 30 similarly sized plants. The plant itself is the humble (and hard-to-kill) pothos, with lots of large leaves to help in the process of air purification. The Neo Px pot is pretty clever in itself, with a reservoir-and-wick watering system that tells you when it needs more water — something I wish all my plants could do. Ventilation at the bottom of the pot exposes the soil to air, which is key to increasing the filtering action as the roots and soil have been shown to do most of the heavy cleaning. To increase what that soil can do, Neoplant scientists tweaked the microbial ecosystem by forcing a strain of rhizosphere (root-adjacent) bacteria to undergo thousands of forced evolutions. After exposing the bacteria to high concentrations of VOCs, they bred the survivors and repeated the procedure over the course of five years. The plant you're shipped (in brilliantly protective packaging) has high concentrations of the bacteria already at work. But as the plant goes about its life, eating chemicals and soaking up sunshine, the microbiome activity decreases, which is why a six-month supply of powdered bacteria ships in the box. Once per month, you mix the Power Drops (a substance that looks and faintly smells like powdered coffee creamer) with water in the little included glass beaker and add it to the soil. Just recently, NeoPlants released a version of Power Drops for use with any houseplant (just not succulents) to boost the air cleaning capabilities. If you go for the whole plant, it should last for years with minimal maintenance, as pothos do, but the Power Drops make up an ongoing cost associated with a Neo Px, to the tune of about $60 to $120 per year, depending on whether you subscribe for auto-refills. That's on par with the range for filter replacement costs on most standard air purifiers. Then there's the initial cost of either $119 or $99, depending on whether you sign up for regular deliveries of the soil bacteria. That's cheaper than a standard air purifier, but a little pricier than a houseplant, which you can find online for between $40 and $80, for around $20 at your local plant store, or practically free if you snag a cutting from a friend and an old pot. Of course, no matter how good a plant is at sucking up toxins, it can't deal with particulate matter, one of the two air quality issues regular purifiers address. Still, it's a great looking, abundant pothos with a long shelf life, a clever watering system and some friendly bacteria that silently suck in some of the VOCs in your air in the most energy-efficient way possible. Pros Needs no electricity

Needs no electricity Low maintenance plant with a long life span

Low maintenance plant with a long life span Clever pot design indicates water needs

Clever pot design indicates water needs Neoplants experiments show its effective at removing certain VOCs Cons Does not clean particulate matter

Does not clean particulate matter Somewhat expensive for a houseplant

Somewhat expensive for a houseplant Requires monthly addition of Power Drops to be most effective See at Neoplants

What an air purifier can and can't do

There are three key categories of air pollution that adversely affect the quality of the air you breathe: volatile organic compounds (VOC), particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and carbon dioxide. VOCs are emitted gasses that can come from cleaners, off-gassing plastics, paint, solvents, fragrances, cooking food and, ironically, air fresheners. VOCs are most closely related to odors you can smell. High levels can irritate your breathing passages, cause headaches and may become cancer-causing over time. Air purifiers with activated charcoal components can help clean VOCs from the air.

Particulate matter is usually discussed as PM2.5 and PM10, with the numbers indicating particle size in microns. This is dust, dirt, mold, smoke and, again, emissions from cooking food. Higher levels of PM can lead to respiratory irritation, allergy symptoms, respiratory infections and potentially lung cancer. Air purifiers that include a HEPA or particle filter can help remove airborne particles from your space.

Carbon dioxide is what humans and pets breathe out. Elevated levels can cause dizziness and lethargy. But no air purifier can reduce CO2 levels because the molecules are so small. Plants can help to some extent, but really the only solution is opening a window or otherwise ventilating the space.

There are no federal standards for air purifiers, but the state of California does require all air cleaners sold in the state to be certified by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). All of our top picks here have met that certification.

What to look for in an air purifier

HEPA filters and other filter types

An air purifier isn't an overly complicated device. Smart modes and app connectivity aside, they're not much more than a filter and a fan, which you can certainly DIY. The fan pulls air through the filter to capture particulate matter and other unhealthy elements so you don't breathe them in. The type of fan can make some difference — it should be powerful enough to pull in air quickly, but also quiet enough on its low speed so it can unobtrusively clean all day long.

Filters, on the other hand, are more varied. Most have two or more layers, typically a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and sometimes a particle or even a true HEPA filter. The pre-filter is made from a fine mesh that captures big stuff like pet hair and larger chunks of dust. Sometimes this part is separate from the more technical filters — which means you can remove and clean it without needing to swap out the whole thing. For all-in-one filters, you can vacuum the outside of it to remove larger particles.

An activated carbon or activated charcoal layer is extremely porous, tightly packed coal that presents a vast amount of microscopic surface area to the passing air. Gaseous chemicals, VOCs and other molecules become lodged in the crannys and stick. This is the layer that gets rid of odors.

Nearly all types of air purifiers include a particle filter. Some of those can be called "true HEPA" (high-efficiency particulate air) filters — meaning they conform to the standards set out by the DOE. Particle filters are made up of pleated masses of ultrafine fibers that force air to take a convoluted path in order to pass through. This traps and absorbs tiny molecules of smoke and dust, allergens like dander and pollen, and some viruses and bacteria.

Since all of these air filters physically trap particulates, they'll eventually fill up and become less effective. Most manufacturers recommend replacing the filter every six months, while others claim a year-long life span. Most smart air purifiers will let you know in the app when it's time to replace. When you're considering a unit's cost, be sure to factor in the expense of replacement filters, which you may end up buying twice a year.

Room size

Air purifiers list their air filtration capabilities in terms of room size and frequency of air exchanges, sometimes listed as clean air delivery rate (CADR) or you may see a number for cubic feet per minute (CFM). A smaller unit might say it can exchange the air in a 500-square-foot room twice per hour. So that model should be able to pass all of the air in a 250-square-foot room through the filter every 15 minutes, but a 1,000-square-foot room would probably be outside its effective range. Of course, there's no standard for manufacturers to adhere to when it comes to these calculations, but typically, larger air purifiers can handle large rooms.

Controls

In our testing, we focused on Wi-Fi-connected "smart" air purifiers with companion apps that can monitor air quality and adjust the fan settings as needed. Within the apps, you can control auto-clean settings, set timers and schedules and check the health of the filter as well. Most will remind you when it's time to get a replacement, and let you order one directly from the manufacturer through the app. You can also see the current and historical readings from the internal air quality (AQ) sensor. Most determine air quality through an optical particle meter, though some brands like Dyson and Molekule also include chemical sensors for VOC measurements. When levels of particulates become elevated, the fans switch up to high speed to move more air through until the quality improves.

Most smart purifiers also work with voice assistants, so if asking Alexa to turn on your air purifier makes your life easier in some way, you can do so. If you don't want to talk to an AI or grab your phone to control your purifier, getting a unit with simple on-board controls is a good idea. These can be as basic as buttons with indicator lights or as elaborate as a touchscreen panel. At minimum, it's good to have a way to control the fan speed and turn on or off auto mode on the device itself.

Design

As we mentioned, sticking the device as close to the middle of the room is helpful for getting the best performance. That means you'll be looking at it a lot, so design considerations matter. Most purifiers are cylindrical towers with fan vents up top. Units meant for larger rooms are not small, weighing between 12 and 20 pounds and reaching two feet tall (or in the case of the Dyson Purifier Cool, three and a half feet). Some, like Coway's Airmega IconS, take on more furniture-like designs to blend in. Others, like Dyson's, are conspicuously designed to stand out.

How to set up an air purifier

Even the best air purifier can't do much without airflow. So ideally, you won't shove your air purifier off in a corner right next to a wall. Most manufacturers recommend at least a foot of clearance between the machine and anything that could block circulation — walls, couches, cabinets and the like. Most cylindrical models have intake vents all around the outside, but box models may have them on just one side, so make sure you point the vents outwards towards the center of the room. Smaller air purifiers work better if they're up off the ground by a couple feet, such as on top of a stool or end table. And of course, make sure the cord isn't stretching across trafficked areas to avoid tripping.

Before you plug your air purifier in, make sure to check that the filter isn't wrapped in plastic inside the machine. I probably don't need to tell you how I know this is a very important first step. The purifiers we recommend are smart home models, so the next step will usually involve downloading the manufacturer's app to your phone and connecting the air purifier to the app as well as your home's Wi-Fi.

Additional steps for clearing the air

Air purifiers, as the name suggests, clean the air. Once dust, dander and smoke settle onto surfaces, there isn't much these machines can do to eradicate them. So vacuuming and good old-fashioned dusting are important steps to keep allergens and particulate matter at bay. If you have an HVAC system, changing or even upgrading your system's air filters can help keep bad air in check. The American Lung Association recommends filters with at least a MERV-13 rating. The association also recommends not burning candles in your home, foregoing air fresheners and opting for homemade cleaning supplies over chemical cleaners.

When an air purifier just isn't enough

The most striking bit of knowledge I picked up from testing air purifiers is how effective opening windows can be on indoor air quality. What took an air purifier a half hour to clear out took mere minutes when I opened my front door and a few windows. Every variable measured by the air quality sensors, including VOCs, PM, and particularly CO2 levels (which air purifiers can't alleviate), improved dramatically after exposure to fresh air — significantly faster and better than any machine we tested.

Letting in fresh air for just fifteen minutes each day can help, according to the Lung Association. On very cold days, do it midday. When it's hot, open windows in the early morning when it's coolest. When I did it in the middle of winter, my HVAC system had to work a little overtime afterwards, but venting a room was the most surefire way of getting air quality quickly back in the green.

Of course, if the air outside is unhealthy from wildfire smoke or run-of-the-mill pollution, or if you're dealing with seasonal allergies, throwing open the windows won't work and an air purifier might be the best way to consistently clean things up.

How we test air purifiers

My living room is not a science lab; there's far too much pet hair for that to be the case. Still, I went beyond just turning stuff on and sniffing the air by acquiring two consumer-grade indoor air quality monitors that performed well in laboratory assessments, the Element from Awair and the uHoo Smart Air Monitor. I conducted burn tests in this medium-sized room by measuring the ambient air quality, then burned a brick of piñon incense for twenty minutes and measured the air again. Then I ran one purifier at its highest speed for thirty minutes and recorded levels, then ran the unit on the lowest setting for a half hour and remeasured. I made note of the sound levels using a simple iPhone app to compare one machine's noise level to the next.

Over the course of a month, I used each unit in different scenarios (such as in the basements where the cat litter box is) and tried out each device's smart features, controls and auto modes. I also just lived with them and evaluated how they fit into everyday life. As new purifiers come on the market we continue to acquire units that seem worthy of inclusion. Most recently, we tested purifiers from Blueair, IQAir, Windmill and others, adding our findings to this guide.

Other air purifiers we tested

AirThings Renew

The AirThings Renew is supposed to look like a piece of high-end audio equipment, complete with audio-grade fabric on the side. I can see the resemblance, but it also looks like a PC tower sitting in the middle of the room. You can mount it on a wall, however, which could help with its aesthetic appeal.

The companion app is simple and clean, and it's also where you'll check in on the optional AirThings View Plus AQ monitor, which is one of the most attractive AQ monitors I've tried. The auto mode is effective and it's relatively quiet. Its purification performance wasn't as good as other purifiers on this list, however, particularly on low.

Blueair Mini Restful

I appreciate a good multi-tasker. The Blueair Mini Restful combines a small-room air purifier with a sunrise alarm clock and night light. It reminds me of a grown up version of Levoit's Sprout purifier, which is geared towards kids with its white noise and night light functions. The Mini Restful is definitely small enough to pop on a night stand so it would be pretty handy if it could replace your alarm clock up there.

Unfortunately, those secondary functions feel a little incomplete. There's no timer function for the night light, only manual control. The clock readout is on the top, making it impossible to view from bed if it's on your nightstand. The sunrise alarm clock will start lighting up at either 15 minutes or a half hour before the sound kicks in, but if the light happens to be enough to wake you, there's no way to stop the alarm from sounding without getting out your phone.

It performed well enough in its primary function, and got a smoky bedroom back to breathable in around a half an hour of running on high. (There's no built-in sensor, so you have to manually adjust the fan through the app or onboard controls.) It's also quiet enough to run all night on low — I'm fairly sensitive to noise and was able to sleep.

IQAir HealthPro Plus SE

The IQAir HealthPro Plus SE is a formidable piece of equipment. The boxy tower looks like something you'd see in a hospital and weighs 35 pounds, making me appreciate the included wheels when I needed to move it around. It's designed and made in Sweden and each unit comes with an impressive certificate of performance. I'm certain the testing processes IQAir employs are more scientific than my tests — after all, the company is probably best known for its air quality monitors — but I found the filtration efficiency to be on par with and, in one test, worse than that of other models I tested.

I was also disappointed that a $1,000-plus air purifier from an air monitor device company was only capable of measuring particulate matter — and not VOCs — to trigger the auto-clean function. That said, setup was simple and the app can integrate data from public air quality sources as well as other AQ monitors you may have set up.

Coway's Airmega Icon S

Coway's Airmega Icon S was our previous pick for best design. It looks more like a tiny mid-century-modern credenza than an air purifier and the little shelf up top doubles as a wireless phone charger. The PM2.5 sensor reliably kicked in the auto mode as I used it and the three-speed fan is quiet, even on high, yet powerful. I had a little trouble getting the app to connect, but the onboard touch controls worked better anyway. It's expensive at $699, too, but it does have a washable pre-filter.

Sensibo Pure

At $229, and nearly always on sale for $130, I had the Sensibo Pure pegged as a contender for a budget pick. Unfortunately, replacement filters are $99 unless you subscribe to automatic shipments and many of the app features are behind a paywall as well. It's not certified by CARB and underperformed many of the other units in the burn test, though it did return the air back to a "good" rating according to the air monitors after 30 minutes. The design is inoffensive, it's not overly loud and it does integrate with Sensibo's smart AC devices, so if you're already happy with one of those, this may be a decent option.

Dyson Purifier Cool

Like all Dyson products, this air purifier is dripping with design. It looks like no other unit on the market and it's up to you to decide whether you like that or not. I was indifferent to the looks, but appreciated the slick and informative app, which not only displays indoor air quality, it also shows what conditions are like outside, using a clever house graphic to differentiate the two sets of numbers. I also like that it detects VOCs as well as particulates and the auto mode seemed to read the room accurately. The air coming out of the fan did indeed feel cool, though at first had a strong plastic odor. Unfortunately, it was the lowest performing unit during two separate burn tests and had repeated connectivity issues.

Molekule Air Pro

The Molekule Air Pro comes from a brand that pays keen attention to aesthetics. It and the app have that Instagrammable, muted-modern look that countless clothing and bedsheet brands emulate these days. That style doesn't come cheap as the Air Pro costs over $1,000 and requires $140 filters. The company came under fire for and had to stop making many of its claims about its filtration system, which may have led to it filing for bankruptcy in 2023. Molekule is still able to tout its patented photoelectrochemical oxidation, which the company says destroys pollutants at a "molecular level." In my tests, it performed almost as well as the others in improving VOC and PM2.5 levels. But it's also very loud: When auto mode kicked the fan into high gear, it would make me tense. Also, I found the unit often indicated "bad" or "very bad" levels when my two monitors indicated the air quality was actually pretty good.

Air purifier FAQs

What settings should you run an air purifier on?

There aren't many settings to adjust on an air purifier. Most have low, medium and high fan speeds and possibly an auto-mode that detects impurities in the air and increases the fan speed on your behalf. Air circulates through a purifier faster at higher fan-speed settings so it cleans the air more efficiently. Higher speeds also make the air purifier louder. That means you typically want to find the balance between cleaning power and noise levels.

Other settings like timers and dimming the LED lights make the unit more comfortable to live with, particularly if you use yours in your bedroom. For everyday cleaning of the air, you're probably best off leaving the air purifier running on low, only kicking it up to high at certain times when the air is murkier, like after you cook.

What is a HEPA filter?

A HEPA filter is a type of particle filter. Every air purifier has a particle filter, but not all are considered "true HEPA" filters. The specifications are determined by the US Department of Energy and require a minimum efficiency of 99.97 percent when filtering airborne particles of 0.3 microns. HEPA filters can remove dust, pollen, mold and bacteria.

Check out more from our spring cleaning guide.