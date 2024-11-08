Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The 9 best gadgets for your pets
These are the things we use to spoil our furry friends.
In Engadget’s Slack rooms, our pets are high on the list of stuff we chat about — just behind work-adjacent tech stuff, insane current events, video games and food. We’ve bought plenty of high- and low-tech stuff to keep our furry friends fed, occupied, safe and happy and we’ve put together the best of what we tried here. Perhaps you’re shopping for your own very good boy or girl, or maybe you have a dutiful pet parent on your list — either way, the gadgets gathered here will make great gifts, according to the enthusiastic tail wags (or aloof meows) of our own fur babies.
It’s fair to say that my cat’s favorite spot in the house is wherever the closest Berkshire throw blanket is. Luckily for her, I have a bunch of these things that I’ve accumulated over the years, so she has many favorite spots. The blankets in the VelvetLoft line are supremely soft and feel almost like velvet in the hand, and they have subtle sheen that makes them look quite luxe. Come fall and winter, I have them all over my house — on couches, beds, chairs — and I know if I can’t find my cat, I usually just have to visit each Berkshire and I’ll find her loafing on one of them. They also come in so many colors that you’ll easily be able to find one that suits your giftee’s style. But beware — you might end up keeping this gift for yourself, or buying an additional one in a different size, once you feel how warm and cozy it is. — Valentina Palladino, Deputy Editor
My family recently got a new puppy, and like many dogs his age, his cuteness is only matched by his extreme high-energy. In our puppy class, the trainer recommended the Bob a Lot treat dispenser to occupy the beast’s mind and body while giving us humans a moment of peace. I just fill it with regular kibble, but any pellet-sized dry treat will work. It’s shaped like a large nesting doll and wobbles along the weighted base. (Weeble-like, it doesn’t fall down.) As the dog nudges and bats at it, one or two treats drop out of the base at a time. It can fascinate my pup anywhere from a few minutes to a blessed twenty minutes. Just tell your giftee to keep an eye on the dispenser so the dog doesn’t start using it as a chew toy. — Amy Skorheim, Reporter
It took me an embarrassing amount of time to buy this smart water fountain for my cat. I previously had a gravity fountain that she never seemed very interested in, but it got the job done. However, when I took a chance with this one, it was like a whole new level of hydration opened up for my cat. All of a sudden, she was drinking more water than ever before — and I could clearly track it thanks to the fountain’s app connectivity.
This might seem silly, but it comes in handy during the most dire times — like when my cat was sick. Thanks to the fountain, I knew exactly how long it had been since she last had a drink of water, and how much she drank at the time, so I could act accordingly with the rest of her routine. I also appreciate that the mobile app will send you alerts when the fountain’s filter needs replacing and when the whole thing needs cleaning. If you have someone in your life who dotes on their feline friend (or maybe that someone is you), this could make an excellent gift that will make them and their cat happy. — V.P.
AirTags can keep tabs on far more than just keys. Though Apple doesn’t officially recommend its Bluetooth trackers for cats and dogs, it’s still a popular use. And of all the trackers I’ve tested, these come the closest to something that would actually work for moving objects. GPS tags offer more accurate location surveillance, but they tend to cost more and require a subscription, two factors that make them less-than-ideal gifts.
Though the AirTags rely on Bluetooth, the range is impressive and the triangulation between the tags and any nearby iPhone is eerily accurate, getting you within yards of a lost tag. Then the Ultra-wideband (UWB) directions will direct you to within a few feet. A friend of mine is the director of an animal shelter and they have four AirTag-rigged collars they put on "flight risk" dogs during foster transfers, just in case. — A.S.
The Petcube Cam is a great basic camera for anyone who wants to keep an eye on their pets but isn’t concerned about advanced features like treat-dispensation or dynamic footage. It can be placed on a countertop or mounted to the wall with a magnetic base, and it captures a pretty wide view (110 degrees) of whatever room it’s in. I’ve been using one of these cameras for the last four years to monitor my ferrets when I’m away or working in another room — you never know what mischief they’ll get up to when you’re not paying attention — and I’ve always found it to be reliable. The video quality is much better than I expected for a $30 camera, too; the footage is always clear, even at night, and you can zoom in a decent amount if you need to get a closer look at something.
The camera supports two-way audio, and you can set alerts for specific types of activity like barking/meowing, a human entering the space, pet motion and miscellaneous sounds. It’s usable in the simplest sense without a subscription, but to get the most out of it you’ll need to sign up for the $6/month Petcube Care plan. — Cheyenne MacDonald, Weekend Editor
Another recommendation from puppy training class was a snuffle mat. Some people make their own (bless them) but I went the premade route and got the Messy Mutts Square snuffle mat. The concept is the same: create interest by making them sniff, nudge and burrow their noses to find the kibble hidden in the various crannies as they eat. It’s an exercise for their minds, which our trainer reminded us is equally as important as physical exercise. To be clear, it’s not really a feeding mechanism, more of a mini game for the pup to play. I feed my dog two-thirds of his food and then sprinkle the last bit in the mat. The suction cups work well on tile (though not so much on texture floors like wood) to keep the mat in place. It’s a great gift for anyone with an energetic or restless dog. — A.S.
One of the more positive uses for an indoor security camera is being able to check in on your pets when you’re away from home. I’ve been testing out the Blink Mini 2 for a buyer’s guide and I’ve found it hits the sweet spot between ease of use and customization. When I’m out for the day, it’s comforting to peek in on my living room (via the app) and see my pup asleep on the couch, the cat dozing on the chair. It’s a nice reassurance that all is well at the homestead. You can also talk through the camera’s speakers, but it just seems to confuse my dog so I keep check-ins on mute. Just note: Blink only works with Alexa-enabled devices and a $3-per-month subscription is required for extra features like person detection and clip storage. — A.S.
Where there are pets, there is pet hair. Even if you have one of those shedless breeds, paw-tracked dirt and litter still needs to be sucked up. True, a vacuum isn’t the thrillingest present, but a good one could be very welcome. Cordless stick vacs are particularly suited to keeping up after a pet since they easily swap from a floor attachment to a handheld configuration that can attack pet hair on the sofa. Of the models tested for our cordless vacuum guide, Tineco’s Pure ONE S15 is particularly good at keeping fur tumbleweeds at bay. The suction power is great and the attachments are easy to switch up.
Another pick from Tineco, the Pure One Station FurFree is more expensive, but adds a few perks that make it a more premium machine. For one, it empties and cleans itself when placed in its charging dock. Plus it comes with grooming attachments to remove superfluous pet hair at the source. — A.S.
My husband and I love our cat very much, but boy, does her poop stink up the joint. After seeing an ad for Pretty Litter online, we decided to try it out to see if it would help us. Fortunately, it does, and more. Not only does it have super absorbent silicon crystals that trap odor, but it actually changes color to tell you if your cat has any urinary tract issues. Of course, this doesn’t replace going to the vet, but it’s nice to know what’s going on with your cat’s health. Since the litter is so efficient at keeping odor away, we’ve found that we actually use less litter than before, which helps reduce waste. Plus, our cat seems to like it too. On top of that, the company offers a subscription service, delivering a new bag to your door every month. — Nicole Lee, Former Reporter
