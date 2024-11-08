The 9 best gadgets for your pets

It took me an embarrassing amount of time to buy this smart water fountain for my cat. I previously had a gravity fountain that she never seemed very interested in, but it got the job done. However, when I took a chance with this one, it was like a whole new level of hydration opened up for my cat. All of a sudden, she was drinking more water than ever before — and I could clearly track it thanks to the fountain’s app connectivity.

This might seem silly, but it comes in handy during the most dire times — like when my cat was sick. Thanks to the fountain, I knew exactly how long it had been since she last had a drink of water, and how much she drank at the time, so I could act accordingly with the rest of her routine. I also appreciate that the mobile app will send you alerts when the fountain’s filter needs replacing and when the whole thing needs cleaning. If you have someone in your life who dotes on their feline friend (or maybe that someone is you), this could make an excellent gift that will make them and their cat happy. — V.P.