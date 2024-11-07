Blink's new Sync Module XR extends wireless range far beyond the standard version

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Blink just unveiled the Sync Module XR wireless extender, which is an update of the pre-existing Sync Module. This device is primarily intended to extend the wireless range of the company’s Outdoor 4 security camera. To that end, it can increase the range by up to 400 feet, which is four times the standard Blink Sync Module.

This means that users can plop the affiliated security camera pretty much wherever they want, even in the case of a large and expansive property. Blink says that “customers now have the freedom to install Outdoor 4 on their fence, gate, shed or entry of their driveway and know their cameras will stay online and connected.”

Blink

The company also says that the Sync Module XR can better penetrate obstacles to deliver a clean signal. This includes walls, shrubs and trees. However, it still says that performance may fluctuate “due to environment or other factors” and that “video resolution may vary.”

All Blink Outdoor 4 cameras can use this new module right out of the box, and it can support up to ten cameras at once. Jonathan Cohn, head of product at the company, said in a blog post that the Sync Module XR is intended to “make it easier for our customers to build a comprehensive home security system.”

The device also acts as a centralized system hub via the company’s proprietary app. This lets folks adjust any connected camera. Finally, there’s a MicroSD slot for clip storage. The Blink Sync Module XR is available for purchase right now in the US and Canada. It costs $60, though early adopters will get a free Outdoor 4 camera with a purchase.