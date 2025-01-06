Bosch's AI-enabled bassinet tracks everything you'd ever want to know about your baby's sleep

At CES 2025, Bosch is showing off an AI-enabled bassinet with sensors that can detect just about anything an anxious parent could ever hope to monitor about their baby. It's not clear when the device, called Revol, may actually be available, but it's able to track an impressive amount of data.

At first glance, the Revol looks somewhat similar to other smart bassinets like the ever-popular Snoo. It has mesh walls and can soothe a sleeping baby with automated movements. But unlike the Snoo, which rocks in a horizontal motion, the Revol moves vertically with the mattress slowly raising and lowering like a tiny elevator.

But most of the power of the crib lies in the built-in baby monitor that provides a live video feed to caregivers. Inside the arm that extends over the crib is an array of sensors that can track both the environment around the bassinet and what's going on inside.

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It uses a millimeter wave radar sensor that Bosch says can accurately measure the heart rate and respiration of the baby. That data is then sent to an app on the caregiver's phone, where they can view real-time stats and health reports. There are also sensors for monitoring the environment of the baby's surroundings, including temperature and humidity sensors, as well a particle meter to measure air quality.

Finally — because it's 2025 and every product needs to have an AI component — the Revol also has AI-enabled features. It uses computer vision to detect if an object, like a blanket or stuffed animal, is near the baby's face and can alert parents to the danger (the American Academy of Pediatrics advises against keeping any soft objects in babies' sleep area).

All that sounds like a pretty impressive list of features for a bassinet, but expecting parents shouldn't hold their breath for the Revol to become available. A Bosch rep told me that the company plans to bring the bassinet to the Chinese market first and that it's targeting sometime in 2026 for a launch in the US, citing the need to comply with US laws and regulations.

There's also no price yet on the device, though Bosch told me they are hoping to price it at around $1200. That may seem steep, but the company plans to offer additional add-ons that can convert the crib into a changing table and desk, so parents and kids can get more use out of it.