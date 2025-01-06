Dreame's X50 robot vacuum can climb stairs

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Robot vacuums can make cleaning up a lot more convenient but, depending on your home's layout, might not work with every floorplan. Chinese appliance maker Dreame is hoping to address that with its X50 robot vacuum that's able to climb over small stairs without assistance.

Though the robot vac has yet to launch in the US, it's already generated some buzz thanks to a teaser posted on YouTube last year (the X50 is already available in China). Now, the $1699 X50 is making its US debut at CES 2025, with Dreame offering an up-close look at its abilities.

Dreame's X50 robot vacuum climbing up some (small stairs) at CES, the company says these vacs can can survive about 30,000 "actions" on average pic.twitter.com/3uMf10GkZW — Karissa Bell (@karissabe) January 8, 2025

Dreame says the X50 can handle stairs up to 6cm high (about 2.4 inches), thanks to its "ProLeap System," which relies on a motorized arm underneath the vacuum that's able to swing out and boost it over steps. So while the X50 won't be able to climb up a full-size staircase (the average stair height in a home is between 7 and 8 inches, according to Google), it should be able to maneuver over smaller steps and other obstacles that may trip up other robot vacuums.

We watched it in action on the CES show floor and the X50 was indeed able to repeatedly maneuver up and down a set of small steps. And, for those who might be worries about the mechanical "legs" breaking, Dreame says the robo vac can hold up to about 30,000 "actions" on avergae.

In addition to its stair-climbing abilities, the X50 can maneuver underneath furniture and identify up to 200 types of objects, which helps it detect obstacles in its path. It also has a built-in hot water mop and a specialized brush to sweep up hair without becoming a tangled mess.

Dreame is opening pre-orders for the X50 on January 7, with people who pre-order also getting an extended two-year warranty and an extra cleaning kit. The vacuum officially goes on sale on Amazon and Dreame's website on February 14.

Update, January 7, 2025, 5:00 PM PT: This post has been updated to add photos, video and additional information from Dreame.