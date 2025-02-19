Eero launches its Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers

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Eero has today announced Wi-Fi 7 equipped versions of its eponymous mesh routers, the Eero 7 and Eero 7 Pro. The Amazon-owned company is selling both products on the back of Wi-Fi 7's promised improvements in speed compared to its existing fare.

The advent of both products is hardly a surprise as, last year, Eero launched both the Max 7 and Outdoor 7. Max 7 is the company's flagship standalone router / repeater duo equipped with beefy ethernet ports, while the latter is designed to push internet for distances up to 15,000 square feet.

Eero

First up, the Eero 7 is a dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) system that promises a maximum wireless top speed of 1.8 Gbps and up to 2.3 Gbps through its pair of 2.5 Gb ethernet ports. All of that is crammed into the same small package Eero's mesh units have become famous for, easily able to blend in to your home's decor.

Naturally, the Eero 7 Pro is the more eye-catching of the pair, since it'll harness all three bands (2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz) available for Wi-Fi 7. The company promises a theoretical top wireless speed of 3.9 Gbps and, when hooked up to one of its two 5 Gb ethernet ports, will get 4.7 Gbps when wired.

Eero

Previous Eero Pro units stood in the same chassis as its vanilla siblings, but the 7 Pro is getting the same body as found on its Max 7. Eero says that the bigger, cylindrical "passive thermal" design offers quieter operation and far less risk of dust build up compared to its predecessors.

Both the Eero 7 and 7 Pro promise a range of 2,000 square feet per node, and will be sold in single, two or three-packs at retail. The company does remind users, however, that you can tie on additional nodes depending on your needs and the size of your home.

A big part of Eero's pitch has been to ensure setting up a mesh in your home is as easy and stress free as it possibly can. That incudes a suite of software technologies to keep everything running smoothly, getting your data routed to the most efficient node at all times. Users who pay for Eero Plus will also get additional online security features and parental controls, plus access to 1Password, Malwarebytes and Guardian VPN. All of the units will also connect to your smart home gear if it uses Matter, Thread or Zigbee, and will get the usual Amazon and Alexa integrations.

If you're familiar with our mesh Wi-Fi buyer's guide, you'll know Wi-Fi 7 is a less exciting upgrade than Wi-Fi 6E. The current standard offers a more robust experience and can take advantage of the 6GHz band to cut the volume of wireless clutter on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Wi-FI 7's headline feature is its ability to combine those bands together for a vastly increased maximum speed and far more connections. Which is great if you're in dire need of pushing an 8K movie from one device to another in a matter of seconds.

Until now, Wi-Fi 7 gear was still prohibitively expensive, although the fact Eero is joining the fray suggests prices will start falling in the near future. Certainly, Eero can boast that it is selling the cheapest Wi-Fi 7 gear on the market in the US, with the Eero 7 available for $170, $280 (two-pack) or $350 (three-pack). The 7 Pro, on the other hand, will set you back $300, $550 (two-pack) or $700 (three-pack), which still makes it one of the cheapest tri-band Wi-Fi 7 products on the market. Both products are available to pre-order today, with the first deliveries beginning on February 26.