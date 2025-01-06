Elvie’s newest product is a smart baby bouncer that transforms into a bassinet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Elvie, the company known for its popular wearable breast pump, is showing off a new piece of baby gear at CES. Called Rise, it's an app-controlled baby bouncer that can transform into a bassinet with a baby inside.

The $799 device is made for infants in the first few months of their lives. Elvie says the bouncer works for babies up to 20 lbs or 6 months old, while the bassinet is meant for babies up to 5 months or 22 lbs.

While in "bouncer mode," parents can customize the specific bounce pattern from the accompanying Elvie Rise Sleep & Soothe app. The company says its "SootheLoop" technology is meant to be a gentle motion that's more like the movement of a caregiver rather than a repetitive robotic movement. There's also a manual mode for babies to bounce themselves as they grow a bit bigger and stronger.

In its press release, Elvie says its own study found that two-thirds of babies between 0 and 3 months often sleep in "non-safe" products like bouncers or swings. The Rise is meant to address this as parents can switch from bouncer mode to bassinet mode without — hopefully — waking their child.

Elvie

The Rise is equipped with a "transition handle" that allows parents to transition the device between modes. While in bouncer mode, this involves pushing on the bottom end, near the feet, and squeezing the handle to pull up the sides to form the walls of the bassinet. The straps from bouncer mode automatically retract to make it a surface suitable for sleeping.

The company says its bassinet complies with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)'s sleep safe guidelines, though babies should not be left in the bouncer unattended. The device is also meant to be more portable than the typical bassinet. It collapses for easier transport and has a magnetic charger so it can be used even when it's not plugged in.

The Elvie Rise is available now for pre-order. The company expects to begin shipping orders March 14, 2025.