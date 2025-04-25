Google won't bring new Nest Thermostats to Europe

Google has announced that it will no longer be bringing new Nest Thermostats to Europe due to the "unique" requirements of heating systems in the region. The company launched its redesigned fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat in 2024.

"Heating systems in Europe are unique and have a variety of hardware and software requirements that make it challenging to build for the diverse set of homes," Google says. "Therefore moving forward we'll no longer launch new Nest thermostats in Europe." The third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat and the Nest Thermostat E will continue to function, receive security updates and be sold while supplies last. If you're in the market for a new thermostat that works with Google Home, though, you'll have to turn to a third-party option.

Besides leaving behind a whole continent's worth of customers, Google announced that it's also ending software support for a few older Nest devices. The first and second generation Nest Learning Thermostats, along with the second generation model released in Europe, will no longer receive software updates or connect to the Google Home app starting October 25, 2025. Google says any routines you've programmed will still work and you can manually adjust the temperature on the Nest Thermostat themselves, they'll just otherwise become a bit less "smart" after October.

As a consolation, Google is offering $130 off a new fourth-generation Nest Thermostat to affected customers in the US, $160 off for customers in Canada, and 50 percent off a Tado Smart Thermostat X for European customers.

All three thermostat models Google is dropping are over a decade old, so on one hand, the decision makes sense. On the other hand, most people don't purchase a thermostat and expect it to have an expiration date. That's one of a few reasons to be skeptical of Google's continued commitment to its Nest products. It's nice that there's a snazzy new Nest Thermostat, but there's been little indication the company will ever make a new Nest Hub or Nest Audio, beyond plans to incorporate Gemini.