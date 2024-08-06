Google's latest Nest Learning Thermostat is much bigger and offers a customizable display

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Google just announced a refresh of the Nest Learning Thermostat ahead of next week’s Made by Google event. The fourth-gen smart thermostat has been completely redesigned, with a new form factor and plenty of updated features.

The LCD display is 60 percent larger than what’s found with the (now ancient) third generation, with a curved front that eliminates the appearance of bezels. Basically, the whole thing is a screen now, with no giant black plastic loop around the exterior. This leads us to another new feature. The larger display allows for more personalization, as the fourth-gen Nest offers customizable faces. This works just like how it does with smartwatches. You can turn the face into a clock, change colors or transform the background into something artsy.

Google

No matter which face you choose, the UI automatically adjusts what’s displayed on the screen depending on how far you’re standing from the thermostat. For instance, the font will be bigger the further you step back. This is all thanks to integrated Soli radar sensors.

As for the actual inner workings of the thermostat, the new Nest leverages AI for more accurate readings and to offer potential actions to save money on that monthly energy bill. It'll even take action on its own depending on the ambient temperature and other factors. The thermostat also comes with one wireless temperature sensor that you can place anywhere. This is helpful for sussing out cold spots or when trying to find a perfect average temperature across the whole home. Google says this wireless device can go for three years before requiring a battery replacement. You can also buy these separately, as each Nest integrates with up to six sensors.

The device boasts some eco-friendly bona-fides. The internal battery is made entirely from recycled cobalt and the packaging is free from plastic. Pre-orders for the new Nest Learning Thermostat are open right now, with shipments beginning on August 20. It’s available in three colors, including silver, black and gold. Each thermostat costs $280, with additional temperature sensors priced at $40 or $100 for a three-pack.