Govee’s new desktop display is reserved for pixel art

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Govee, maker of all manner of smart lights, has a new product it showed off at CES 2025 that creates a quirky new product category. The Gaming Pixel Light displays still or animated pixel art set to 8-bit soundtracks. In addition, it can also display weather updates, sports schedules, Bitcoin prices and so on with its retro display.

But it wouldn't be a CES gadget without AI something or other stuffed inside: perhaps unsurprisingly, the Gaming Pixel Light also has a companion app that lets you generate AI pixel art from text prompts. We got to take a look at both the Pixel Light and a Govee x JBL collaboration during Unveiled at CES and can confirm they are adorable and mesmerizing, respectively.

As the product name suggests, the Gaming Pixel Light is marketed as a (desktop or wall-mounted) lighting companion for gamers. But it could work for anyone who wants a groovy ambiance or fun conversation piece in their home. The light comes in two sizes, a rectangle and a square and both have over 150 preset scenes, or you can create your own — manually or with the app's AI chatbot. You can also control it with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Govee

You can use it for still or animated pixel art, and it supports image and GIF uploads to give you more options to play with. Its animations run at 30fps, and you can build or edit your own multi-layer ones in the app. Govee claims the app's creation tools are easy to use, but we haven't tried them yet. We did get a chance to see the displays in person and they're pretty handsome, with a retro-tech aesthetic that reminds me of a LiteBrite that's been run through a gaming laptop filter. The display model featured an image created from the prompt, "a cat holding a dog" and the result was a cute tabby holding a much smaller beagle — prompt fulfilled.

The display has a built-in speaker that can sync the lights to the rhythm of 8-bit soundtracks. And if you're willing to throw down an extra $240 (yikes) for Govee's HDMI sync box, the company says the Gaming Pixel Light will sync with game visuals in real time.

The Gaming Pixel Light will be available in Q2 2025. Although Govee's press materials don't mention pricing, the company's CES 2025 website lists it as coming soon for $100.

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget

Also on display at CES is a crossover collab with JBL: the (deep breath) "Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL." This speaker syncs its curved lighting surface to your music, a feature we've seen in many other products. It has 16 music modes, ranging from pumped-up party lighting to "calming, soothing effects for relaxing moments." The speaker-light hybrid has 240 independently controlled LED beads and over 100 preset scenes. Like the Pixel Light, it lets you go the DIY route if that's your jam.

Even on the crowded CES floor, the sounds from the speaker could still be heard over the din. Of course, there's no way to tell what the sound quality was, but the fact that it's packed with JBL components is a pretty good bet that the audio will be decent. What was easily evident in person was the trippy lighting effects, which washed over the smooth cylinder, pulsating to the music in a way that was properly hypnotic.

The Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL is expected to launch in late Q2 2025. There's no pricing info yet for this model.

Amy Skorheim contributed reporting with on-the-ground impressions from CES.