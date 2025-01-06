Honeywell Home’s new Matter device is an energy-efficient smart thermostat

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Resideo, the company behind Honeywell Home smart devices, announced a new Matter-enabled thermostat at CES 2025 that'll work with your Amazon, Google or Apple smart home setup. It's also Energy Star certified, meaning it's met EPA-set levels of efficiency and could save you some money on heating and cooling your home. The Honeywell Home X2S thermostat is positioned as a no-fuss smart home device that may appeal to those who aren't necessarily all-in on the latest technology but still want the energy and convenience perks.

The Matter smart home standard is meant to make for a smoother process setting up and controlling your IoT devices, allowing you to keep using your preferred assistants rather than stressing over compatibility issues. Matter 1.4, the latest version, was released in November. The X2S will work with most routers — both 2.4GHz and 5GHz — according to Resideo, as well as most HVAC systems. It's "ideal for those who are looking to upgrade their thermostat but may be intimidated by installing smart home technology," said Pat Tessier, VP of Product Development for Resideo's First Alert and Honeywell Home.

The X2S is also compatible with Resideo's First Alert app, which you can use for thermostat controls, schedules and automatic energy optimization when no one's home. It'll also provide readings on humidity levels inside the home, and offer reminders for when you need to change air filters. The Honeywell Home X2S Smart Thermostat will be released this spring in the US and Canada for $80, and you'll be able to find it at retail stores like Lowes, Home Depot, Target and Walmart.