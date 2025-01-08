Jackery’s curved solar roof tiles are so normie even your HOA might like them

Longstanding solar generator company Jackery is leveling up the US' roof game with the introduction of XBC curved solar shingles. Debuting at CES 2025, Jackery's curved solar roof tiles come in terracotta or obsidian, designed to match some of the most common house styles in the country. While solar shingles definitely already exist in the US, these are the first with a wavy aesthetic. It sounds like HOA presidents everywhere just lost one more excuse for preventing your rooftop solar installation.

Jackery

The new tiles deliver a cell conversion efficiency of more than 25 percent, and they're built to withstand extreme weather conditions, including hail, high wind and temperatures between -40 degrees F and 185 degrees F. They're designed in line with traditional roofing installation practices, featuring a modular setup that allows for flexible, piecemeal maintenance. Jackery provides a 30-year warranty on the tiles, too.

The Jackery Solar Roof system integrates with the company's existing in-home solar solutions, including the HomePower Inverter, Battery, Hub and Hub Plus, and the Solar Generator 5000 Plus and Smart Transfer Switch Kit.

There's no word on specific pricing or availability for the new tiles just yet, even though Jackery was highlighting them in a big way at CES 2025. Jackery, founded in Silicon Valley in 2012, is one of the leading names in portable generators and whole-home solar kits, a market that's becoming more accessible by the year.

Engadget

Also at this year's show, Jackery showed off its first Solar Generator RV Kit, the new 3000v2 backup generator, and its full-coverage HomePower Energy System.