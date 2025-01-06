New Bird Buddy smart garden products let you peek into the secret lives of pollinators

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The makers of the camera-equipped bird feeder, Bird Buddy, introduced two new products at CES 2025 under a new brand called Wonder that let you spy on nature and help pollinators thrive.

Petal, a solar-powered camera with changeable lenses and Nature Intelligence (aka AI), can be mounted with a clip, a flexible arm or a stem, so it can be set up pretty much wherever you want outdoors. It'll analyze everything it sees to let you know what birds, insects and other critters stopped by. The second product, Wonder Blocks, is a modular system that's kind of like an apartment building for bugs and birds. It's all very cute.

Wonder

The Petal camera comes in soft, bright colors like orange, blue and yellow, so it would look right at home in a flower pot or wrapped around the thin branch of a tree. It can record and livestream footage to your phone, and send commentary about "the sights and sounds of nature, from birds hatching to the flapping of butterfly's wings, a flower blooming and bees pollinating it," according to the company. If you also have the Wonder Blocks, you can use Petal to keep an eye on the little community that forms there.

There are several options when it comes to the components you can add to the Wonder Blocks; the full system includes a pedestal at the bottom, a bug hotel, a large base for plants, a seed tray, a bee hotel and a butterfly feeder on top. Both Petal and the Wonder Blocks will launch on Kickstarter this spring.