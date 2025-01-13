Nintendo's goofy alarm clock will be available to everyone in March

Alarmo, the most important hardware announcement Nintendo's made in the last year, will soon be available to a lot more people. Nintendo says the motion-tracking alarm clock will be able to be purchased "in stores at participating retailers" in March, without the need for a Nintendo Switch Online subscription or a visit to a physical Nintendo store.

Nintendo's alarm clock originally launched in October 2024. It combines beloved sound effects from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Pikmin 4 with motion sensors that can track your tossing and turning. This gives the Alarmo some rudimentary sleep tracking features, and morning alarms that can get louder the more you flop around, only stopping when you actually sit up.

Nintendo Sound Clock: #Alarmo will be available in stores at participating retailers in March 2025, no Nintendo Switch Online membership required. Available while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/qhVo0NMKjx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2025

As Engadget's review found, Alarmo is pricey at $100, and not particularly great as a sleep tracker. The alarm clock can only track one person at a time, which keeps anyone who shares a bed from accessing its most charming feature. But if you're weak to Nintendo nostalgia or have a child who's already a fan, the clock is a cute way to start your morning routine.

In March, retailers will only have Alarmo "while supplies last," but hopefully by then, die-hard Nintendo fans will already be saving up for their next big purchase.