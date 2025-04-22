Our favorite Google Nest security camera is on sale for 30 percent off

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Engadget's pick for the best security camera for newbies is on sale for 30 percent off. The Google Nest Security Cam has an easy setup, wide-ranging compatibility and 1080p HD video. It also doesn't hurt that it's pretty dang cute. Typically ringing up for $100, you can get the camera today on Amazon for $69.98.

We found the wired security camera to have the most true-to-life video of the models we tested. Its colors hit a Goldilocks zone — neither too cold nor too warm — with subtle, accurate hues. It also supports night vision, with smoother and less grainy results than competing cams.

Google Google indoor Nest Security Cam Save 30 percent on our favorite smart home camera for newcomers. See at Amazon

The camera covers about a 90-degree vertical range and 360 degrees horizontally. Its recordings' 135-degree diagonal field of view isn't the widest, but it should be plenty for anything you need to see.

Part of what makes it accessible to smart home security newcomers is the Google Home app. First, the odds are high that you already have an account with the company, making signing in a breeze. In addition, adding your device to the app is an easy process with clear labels and easy-to-follow instructions. It also offers full functionality for iPhones, not just Android handsets.

The Nest Cam has a friendly-looking design composed of two half orbs connected by a little arm. The device has a matte finish and is available in several colors: white, foggy gray and charming "linen."

Although the camera's subscription plan is optional, using it without one severely limits your options, with only three hours of recent event history and people, animal and vehicle detection. Otherwise, you'll need to plunk down $8 monthly for a Nest Aware subscription that saves the past 30 days of activity. Or, if you want to go all in, a $15 monthly Plus plan lets you rewind up to 90 days of history and supports up to 10 days of 24/7 recording. Unfortunately, the camera doesn't have a local storage option. So, you'll want to consider the (nearly mandatory) subscription cost before pulling the trigger.

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