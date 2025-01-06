Ring and Kidde launch connected smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

Ring makes doorbells, cameras, floodlights, alarms and intercoms, a list best summed up as "stuff to keep your home safe." The obvious omission in the lineup is smoke detectors, which is why the company has rocked up to CES 2025 arm-in-arm with experts Kidde. The pair has put together a range of detectors for the home which are connected by WiFi to the Ring ecosystem.

That way, should the whiff of smoke (or, if you buy a combination alarm, smoke and carbon monoxide) wafts through your home, you'll get a ping on the Ring app. You'll also, and this is perhaps the most desirable feature of the package, get a warning seven days before your battery runs out, letting you avoid the dreaded alarm chirps.

Given Ring's penchant for subscription platforms, it's no surprise that there's a 24/7 smoke and carbon monoxide monitoring service available. For $5 per month, a remote monitoring service can keep an eye on your home and raise the alarm if the undesirable gases are spotted. The smoke alarm will set you back $54.97 while the combination model is priced at $74.97, and both will be available exclusively at the Home Depot at some point in April 2025.

At the same time, Ring has announced it is upgrading the video quality for its existing Floodlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro. If you already own these models, you'll soon be able to view their outputs not in HD, but 2K thanks to improvements in Ring Vision. This software update will start rolling out on January 8.