Ring brings 24/7 recording to some of its wired cameras

Ring is rebranding its subscription products, ditching Ring Protect in favor of Ring Home, and to celebrate it’s bringing some new features along. The most notable change is the addition of 24/7 recording if you own select wired video doorbells, ensuring you don’t miss anything if a motion alert wasn’t triggered. You’ll also get video clip previews sent through push notifications, rather than having to wait for the app to open.

In addition, users can now get Extended and Continuous Live View options for their cameras, letting them keep an eye on what’s going on when they need it. Extended Live View, for instance, will up the time limit on watching a camera from 10 minutes to 30, while Continuous removes the limit altogether. You’ll also get Doorbell Calls, which triggers a phone call that’ll connect straight to your smartphone when someone’s at the door.

The prices for each of the new Ring Home tiers will remain the same as their Ring Protect predecessors, at last for now. Home Basic is $4.99 a month, while Home Standard is $9.99/month, and Home Premium is $19.99/month. Unsurprisingly, Extended Live View and Doorbell Calls are available at the Standard tier, while the Continuous Live View and 24/7 recording are unlocked at the Premium level.

As for why the tiers were changed, it's to enable users to bolt-on additional packages from Ring's growing ecosystem of security products. It says that, when the change kicks in on November 5th, you'll be able to add Virtual Security Guard and Alarm Professional Monitoring to the same plan.