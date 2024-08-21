Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Ring refreshes its basic battery-powered doorbell with improved video
You can preorder the Ring Battery Doorbell for $100.
Smart doorbell company Ring has launched an updated basic model in its battery-powered line. The Ring Battery Doorbell includes feature upgrades to match some of the company's other products at a lower price point.
Longevity is critical for a product with 'battery' right there in the name. The Ring Battery Doorbell promises a 23% improvement in battery life over its previous iteration. It also comes with a new pin-push mount intended to make installation easier as well as simple detachment for recharging.
The Ring Battery Doorbell has been updated with the company's Head-to-Toe HD video, offering vertical visibility in line with the more expensive and models. The device also offers color night vision. It comes with the same motion-detection and real-time alerts of other Ring products, and can be linked to Alexa-compatible devices. And of course, Ring also sells a subscription package to provide customers with smart alerts and more detailed notifications.
Preorders for the Ring Battery Doorbell begin today direct from the company and on Amazon for $100, and shipments will go out starting September 4.
