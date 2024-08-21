Ring refreshes its basic battery-powered doorbell with improved video

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Smart doorbell company Ring has launched an updated basic model in its battery-powered line. The Ring Battery Doorbell includes feature upgrades to match some of the company's other products at a lower price point.

Longevity is critical for a product with 'battery' right there in the name. The Ring Battery Doorbell promises a 23% improvement in battery life over its previous iteration. It also comes with a new pin-push mount intended to make installation easier as well as simple detachment for recharging.

The Ring Battery Doorbell has been updated with the company's Head-to-Toe HD video, offering vertical visibility in line with the more expensive Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and Ring Battery Doorbell Pro models. The device also offers color night vision. It comes with the same motion-detection and real-time alerts of other Ring products, and can be linked to Alexa-compatible devices. And of course, Ring also sells a subscription package to provide customers with smart alerts and more detailed notifications.

Preorders for the Ring Battery Doorbell begin today direct from the company and on Amazon for $100, and shipments will go out starting September 4.