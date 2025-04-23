Roku unveils two new battery-powered security cameras

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Roku is wading deeper into the smart home space with two new security cameras, which can run on batteries. As such, you'll be able to place the Roku Battery Camera and Roku Battery Camera Plus pretty much anywhere.

The former is said to run for up to six months on a single charge, while the Roku Battery Camera Plus can operate for up to a couple of years before you need to juice it up. There's an optional solar panel attachment so you might never have to manually recharge the batteries.

These cameras are designed for simplicity. A step-by-step guide on your phone walks you through how to set them up. They provide 1080p full-color visuals and there's a color night vision mode. Other features include motion detection and notifications. You can create schedules for the cameras too.

Of course, you can monitor what the cameras see via the Roku Smart Home app or the web, as well as Roku TVs and streaming devices. Through the Roku Cameras app on your TV, you can view a carousel of camera feeds that cycle either periodically or based on motion events. There's a picture-in-picture option in case you want to watch TV and keep and eye on what's happening in and around your home too. The cameras lack microSD card support for local storage, though; if you want to store video clips in the cloud (or receive object-specific detection alerts), you'll need to pay a subscription fee.

Roku hasn't announced pricing for the cameras as yet. They'll be available in the coming months and will join the likes of the Indoor Security Camera in Roku's lineup. The company also unveiled its latest streaming sticks and announced new TVs and feature updates at an event on Wednesday.