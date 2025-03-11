Roomba's iRobot 205 robovac can go eight weeks without being emptied

iRobot just announced some new Roomba vacuums and they feature interesting capabilities. The Roomba 205 DustCompactor Combo Robot is being advertised as "the industry's first onboard mechanical debris-compacting system." In other words, it squeezes dust and debris together like, well, a garbage compactor.

This allows users to go eight weeks without having to empty the vacuum. It also eliminates the need for a dedicated debris bin.

iRobot

Otherwise, the 205 is a full-featured hybrid vacuum/mop. There's a 4-stage vacuuming system with ClearView LiDAR for improved navigation. The company says this unit offers "250 percent more power-lifting suction and improved cleaning performance" when compared to Roomba 600 series robots.

The Roomba Plus 405 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock is another hybrid, but this one pays special attention to the mopping capabilities. It includes the company's new DualClean mop pads that spin at 200 RPM for some extra oomph. It also comes with Roomba's AutoWash dock, which washes and dries the mop pads on its own. This tech was first used in last year's Roomba Combo 10 Max .

iRobot

The company also announced the 505 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock, which is better at cleaning edges. To coincide with these new products, the Roomba Home app is getting some much-needed upgrades. The redesign should allow for "more intuitive control, the ability to create routines and schedules, access to real-time monitoring of their device and advanced customized cleaning options."

The Roomba 205 DustCompactor Combo Robot starts at $469 and the Roomba Plus 405 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock costs $800. The 505 costs a whopping $1,000. Preorders go live on March 18 via iRobot or select retailers. The company also announced a new entry-level vacuum called the Roomba 105 that costs $319.