Samsung introduces new sleep-tracking metrics that take advantage of SmartThings enabled devices

Samsung just announced new sleep-tracking tools available via the company's Health app. This includes a new analysis tool that leverages other SmartThings enabled devices. Each morning, users receive a "sleep environment report" that takes factors like temperature, humidity, air quality and light intensity into account.

The app will also let folks automatically adjust room settings via the aforementioned connected devices. This should help people "create the ideal sleep environment."

There's another tool called "sleep time guidance" that suggests the optimal bedtime and wake-up time for each individual user. This is determined by analyzing sleep patterns, nightly habits and room conditions. Finally, the app now includes a new mindfulness tracker that helps manage "mood, breathing and stress levels."

The company also made some announcements regarding the Galaxy Ring, just ahead of Samsung Unpacked on January 22. New sizes of the smart ring will be available for purchase on that date, which include two larger variants. This brings the number of available ring sizes to 11, with three color options. Additionally, the device is coming to new regions. These countries include Greece, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan and many more.

This news likely indicates that there won't be a Galaxy Ring 2 announced at Unpacked. Instead, the event should focus on new smartphones and (of course) AI junk, er, I mean tools.