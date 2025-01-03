The best winter tech for 2026 to help get you through the coldest months

Winter really brings out all the classic, nerdy vibes in me. There's the fact that I am always bundled in a heated blanket reading with my big glasses. There's the need to ensure I always take my inhaler and nasal spray to combat the cold, dry air. Then, there's my trusty companion, the 2.5L Levoit Top Fill humidifier.

My home is always dry and it gets painfully worse anytime the heat goes on (shocking, right?) I typically fill up my Levoit humidifier most of the way before I get into bed and then leave it on overnight. A dial allows me to control how intense the cool mist is that comes out — I typically go for just under half power and position it a couple feet away from me. It has an auto shut-off function, but it can run up to 25 hours so it's normally still on when I wake up. I also like that this humidifier has no disruptive light and is quiet. Though, it's worth saying that I like white noise, while my partner finds its noise a bit disruptive.

There are two really annoying things about humidifiers: putting them together after filling, and cleaning them. This humidifier's design improves both of these things. For starters, the top-fill mechanism means I don't have to flip the whole thing over onto the stand just right in order to use it. I can just hold the container upright and guide it into place. Cleaning is always going to be slightly frustrating, especially since you have to do it after almost every use. But, I've found this model's open design makes it a bit easier and the small brush included means I don't need to waste cotton buds to reach its little nooks. — Sarah Fielding, Contributing Reporter