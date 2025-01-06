Withings' Omina is its vision for the future of bathroom scales

Concept devices are always tricky. For every one that gets turned into a real product a year later there are a thousand disappointments. Maybe the concept can't be mass-produced affordably enough to make it viable to the business. Maybe the technology isn't reliable enough to really make good on the promises its creators made during the glossy launch. And sometimes, it was never anything more than a bit of Kabuki to juice the stock price or lure in some new investors.

With that wariness in one hand, we can now examine Withings' new concept device, Omina, which it says is its vision for the future of health monitoring. It's a floor mat and smart mirror designed to usurp your bathroom scale and take up way more room in your home. The idea is it'll offer a "holistic" view of your physical health, demystifying your biological markers as it goes.

Withings

Climb aboard and you'll be shown a 3D body model that will visualize the results of whatever metrics it can access. Omina will be able to check your weight, heart health and metabolic health, which will be integrated with any data from your other Withings devices. That includes stats on your activity, sleep health and blood pressure, depending on what you own.

Omina "comes" with its own AI voice assistant, offering real-time feedback to help you hit your fitness goals. It'll also answer questions, offer motivational quotes and guide you through any roadblocks you may find. Plus, it'll connect with any telemedicine provider that integrates with the system, letting you share your vitals with your physician.

Withings

Naturally, as a concept device, you won't be able to buy one now, or potentially ever, but it is described as being "in development." Withings has, however, pledged that the AI assistant and telemedicine features will arrive on its Health Mate app at some point this year. In the meantime you should probably think about buying a house with a bathroom big enough to accommodate one of these things.