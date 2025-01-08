Someone please buy me this battery-powered, plug-in induction range from CES

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I don't want or need 99 percent of the stuff on display at CES — don't get me wrong, most of what we're seeing this week is impressive in one way or another, but nothing had seemed like a necessary addition to my life until I happened upon the Copper Charlie, a battery-equipped induction range that plugs directly into a standard 120V outlet. Yes, among the robots, future cars, bionic exoskeletons and AI everything, the thing that's exited me most is a stove (OK, the fluffball robot is pretty great).

Up until a few years ago, I had no idea natural gas cooktops were bad for your health, not to mention the environment. Unfortunately, if your home is set up on gas, it's not easy or cheap to switch up to electric. Nearly all full-sized induction stoves require a dedicated 240V outlet and if you don't have one where the stove goes, a call to a electrician is likely in your future.

Charlie is a full-sized oven and range that packs a ceramic glass cooktop, a 4.5 cubic-foot oven and an integrated 5 kWh battery. That battery allows the stove to run off a standard plug by storing up a charge that can bump up the power output when it's time to cook (it can also cook three to five meals during a power outage).

Amy Skorheim / Engadget

In person, the range looks properly high-end with a large LCD display, wooden dials and handle, stainless steel finish and clean lines. It also has a high-end price tag at $6,000. It should qualify for a 30-percent tax credit as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, so it could end up costing around $4,200 instead.

If you bought a standard induction oven, you'd likely need to pay for a rewiring job for a 240V outlet. That shouldn't run you more than $500 for the average house. Though if you're dealing with an older home with tricky wiring, that price could go up — and if you're in an apartment, that may not be an option at all. So, after factoring in the rebate and deducting the cost of an outlet conversion, since you don't need it, that's still around $3,500 for Charlie. That's cheaper than some induction ranges, more expensive than others — but could absolutely be worth it as none of those models have a back-up battery that'll let you make mac and cheese when the power goes out.

The Charlie from Copper is expected to ship in April of this year and is open for pre-orders.