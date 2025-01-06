Spit on this stick to see how burned out you are

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Stress can really take a toll on your body and mind, often in ways you may not immediately realize. Swiss startup Nutrix AG is hoping a quick, at-home spit test can help by giving users a better idea of how stressed out they really are — and tools to manage it.

At CES 2025, Nutrix showed off its cortiSense device that's designed to measure levels of cortisol in saliva and can be used to track changes over time. The startup aims to launch it by the end of this year, and it'll work with the gSense app and digital platform to offer things like personalized wellness coaching from a medical team.

It's meant to be an easy and noninvasive way to identify and combat burnout. The part that's a little sus, though? In a press release, Nutrix CEO Maria Hahn said the company is focusing on "empowering enterprises," noting that employee burnout can present "a significant challenge with a huge human and financial cost." So, get your stress under control to better perform labor, I guess.

I wasn't able to pop one in my mouth and try it out (I did ask), but the Nutrix team says a reading should take about 3-5 minutes to complete. The device, which looks like a vape, uses disposable tabs that have a cortisol measuring sensor. "You get the quantitative information of the cortisol in saliva," which is then "transmitted over to the digital health platform to combine with other data, like activity monitoring, glucose [and] weight," said Nutrix co-founder and CTO Dr. Jemish Parmar at CES's Unveiled event. You're supposed to take four measurements a day.

Cheyenne MacDonald for Engadget

The company didn't share pricing information, but the team says it will be offered as part of a subscription program that would include the cortiSense device, the single-use sensors and the digital health platform. The gSense platform so far offers guidance around weight loss, but it will soon offer mental health services too, according to Dr. Dominika Sulot, the Data and Software Lead. "Once you have all the data, you're scheduling an appointment with [the medical team] and then they're providing you the personalized plan," Sulot says.

For personal use, this kind of thing could be great if it works as stated, especially if it would connect users with physical and mental health support. But I'm not loving the emphasis on enterprise applications to, per the press release, "foster a healthier, more productive workforce." Actually, I might have just vomited in my mouth a little writing that. I wonder what cortiSense would detect in that.